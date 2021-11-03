Mexico's Largest Wire Producer Opens Headquarters in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deacero, Mexico's largest wire producer, yesterday opened a global trade and corporate affairs headquarters in the heart of this capital city – a first for a Mexican company – with Mexico's ambassador to the United States and Deacero's chief executive officer, and the president of its U.S. company welcoming a large group of guests.

The opening comes at a key moment in U.S.-Mexican relations with the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the re-launch of the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue, and the two nations' solidarity in facing the threat of unfair trade practices by China and other countries.

Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma called the opening of the office "a true business milestone." He quoted President Biden saying that Mexico and the U.S. are "stronger when we stand together."

Deacero is a family-owned company that was started nearly 70 years ago in a small warehouse in Monterrey. The company has since grown in a responsible, sustainable way, to become a leading global producer of long steel, wires and reinforcing steel, with 8,000 employees and a global footprint that spans 20 countries. Deacero's U.S. operations include the largest nail manufacturer in the U.S., based in Popular Bluff, Mo., with approximately 500 employees.

Raul Gutierrez, CEO of Deacero, said he was "delighted to bring Deacero to Washington, DC. This is where decisions are made that affect our company, its workers, and its customers – not only in the U.S, but also in Mexico, and in other international markets where we do business. We want to stay informed about those decisions, and be part of the public dialogue that shapes them. The new office will give us the direct presence needed to do this well."

"There has never been a more important moment" to be opening a Washington office," said Fernando Villanueva, the Houston-based executive who heads the company's U.S. operations. "At a time when supply chains are under stress," said Villanueva, "Mexico-U.S. connections remain strong."

In his comments, Gutierrez said, "Deacero and Mexico are honored to maintain a strong partnership with the U.S. that can meet the threat of China and other nations that do not trade fairly. We stand in solidarity with the U.S. on behalf of fair and open trade, which sometimes means maintaining appropriate tariffs to enhance national security.

"We hope and expect that, at this critical time, the U.S. Administration will stand strong with its Section 232 national security tariffs, which have been so beneficial to the U.S. steel and nails industries, to manufacturing in general, and to the welfare of all the people of North America."

Juan Antonio Reboulen, Director of Institutional Relations and International Commerce for Deacero, presided over the evening's speeches. The new office is headed by two veteran Washington attorneys, Irwin Altshuler and Alan Slomowitz, formerly of Greenberg Traurig, one of the 10 largest law firms in the United States.

