Advisor Group Welcomes Two California-based Financial Advisors with Client Assets Totaling $174 Million

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of James Putnam and Babak "Bobby" Payvandi, a pair of financial advisors based in the greater Sacramento, Calif. area that collectively oversee $174 million in total client assets.

Mr. Putnam and Mr. Payvandi join Advisor Group through the firm's subsidiary Securities America and Iron Point Advisors, a fast-growing Super-OSJ based in Folsom, Calif. Advisor Group's network also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Jim Nagengast, CEO and President of Securities America, said, "It's my pleasure to welcome Jim Putnam and Bobby Payvandi to Advisor Group and the Securities America family. More than ever, financial advisors seeking to accelerate their organic growth are turning to Advisor Group for the resources, scale and expertise they need to deliver holistic wealth management and financial planning solutions that can help their clients achieve their goals. We look forward to working with Jim and Bobby to take their business to the next level by leveraging our best-in-class resources, practice management support and technology."

Mr. Putnam, MBA, CFP® and Mr. Payvandi, CPA, CFP® specialize in retirement and tax planning with a concentration in the real estate industry.

The two advisors will also leverage the practice management support and supervision of Iron Point Advisors, which oversees 53 financial professionals with over $2 billion in client assets between them.

Rob Santoriello, President and CEO of Iron Point Advisors, said, "James Putnam and Bobby Payvandi are outstanding additions to the Iron Point Advisors team, and we look forward to supporting their needs and those of their clients, as well as collaborating with them on the continued growth of their business."

Mr. Putnam said, "After 37 years with our former broker-dealer, we undertook an extensive search of other broker-dealers. After filtering the search to three finalists, partnering with Advisor Group, Securities America and Iron Point Advisors was the best fit."

Mr. Payvandi said, "The technology, dedicated transition support, and support after transition from Rob Santoriello's team at Iron Point Advisors was a big factor in our decision-making process."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "It's our pleasure to bring aboard two professionals with as strong a track record as James Putnam and Babak "Bobby" Payvandi, who have provided their clients with exceptional service and guidance for decades. We are committed to their success and will continue to invest in capabilities and solutions to help them grow."

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 3,200 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

