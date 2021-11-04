AgentSync Acquires Finvera to Streamline Broker Identity and Licensing Management

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync, the company building modern tools and infrastructure to power the insurance industry, today announced the acquisition of Finvera, the industry's first cloud identity passport for licensed brokers for secure, universal login and verification across the industry. With the acquisition of Finvera's advanced identity verification and management platform, AgentSync continues to advance its goal of building the insurance industry's most trusted and comprehensive broker management solution. Cameron Nordholm, Finvera's founder, joins the AgentSync team as Head of Product.

This acquisition positions AgentSync as the most trusted and comprehensive broker management solution for insurance.

Finvera creates a faster, more secure verification process for both brokers and carriers. With Finvera, brokers take control over their identity and credentials by storing their personal data, state licenses, and carrier appointments in Finvera's secure cloud identity passport. Finvera's technology complements AgentSync's producer management and compliance solution to ensure the highest standards of compliance are met and maintained.

"We're doubling down on our promise to develop the insurance industry's most comprehensive platform for producer management, and Finvera accelerates our efforts to improve the broker experience," said Niji Sabharwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of AgentSync. "In addition to improving the producer management process for carriers, MGAs, and agencies, AgentSync is committed to building tools that empower the brokers who play a critical role in the insurance ecosystem, ultimately driving efficiencies and raising the bar for distribution management technology across the entire industry."

For brokers, Finvera is a safe, instantaneous way to verify their identity and licensing, and to securely share their credentials and biographic information with supported agencies and carriers. With the option to authorize or revoke access to data, brokers gain unprecedented control over their personal information. Finvera helps eliminate the hassle of identity and licensing verification associated with antiquated onboarding procedures, furthering AgentSync's commitment to making brokers' lives easier. Ultimately, these tools give brokers even more time to spend doing what they do best – selling insurance.

For carriers and MGAs, Finvera can act as an identity source of truth for producers and eliminates the need for carriers to request and safeguard brokers' personal identifiable information and state credentials. With Finvera, carriers have the ability to streamline previously manual processes and onboard producers faster, ultimately offering brokers a better experience and the ability to begin doing business faster.

With the acquisition, Finvera founder Cameron Nordholm joins the AgentSync team to lead company-wide product management. Nordholm, who founded Gainfully, a compliant content publishing and sales enablement platform for finance and insurance professionals, later founded Finvera after realizing that Gainfully's ability to quickly verify and authenticate professionals was a valuable and much-needed tool in the insurance and financial services industry.

"Joining forces with AgentSync accelerates the Finvera vision to streamline identity verification and management. When two companies are so completely aligned on creating a better experience for hundreds of thousands of professionals, the synergy is incredible," notes Cameron Nordholm, founder of Finvera and head of product at AgentSync. "I'm thrilled to join the AgentSync team and bring this vision to life, empowering brokers to own their identities across the industry."

About AgentSync

AgentSync enables rapid growth and scaled innovation for insurance carriers, agencies, and MGAs by offering modern tools for producer management. With its customer-centric design, seamless APIs, and automation, AgentSync's products reduce friction, increase efficiency, and maintain compliance, ultimately helping to improve the broker onboarding, contracting, licensing, and compliance processes. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight and headquartered in Denver, CO, AgentSync was named one of Forbes Magazine's Cloud 100 Rising Stars in 2020 and an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner. To learn more, reach out to sales@agentsync.io or visit AgentSync.io .

