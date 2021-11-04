Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

- Quarterly Portfolio Lease Rate Growth of 16.5% -
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multifamily apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"The accelerated improvement in lease growth, same store revenue and NOI growth continues to validate our strategy focusing on building a highly amenitized Class A affordable first-ring suburban portfolio in knowledge economy growth markets," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "In addition, we increased our investment pace throughout the quarter and expect it to carryforward into the end of the year.  We also sold three investments at attractive cap rates below third-party NAV estimates which generated almost $100 million in net proceeds and will produce solid returns for shareholders upon capital reinvestment."

Third Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.5 million or $0.45 per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($17.1) million or ($0.71) per diluted share in the prior year period.

  • Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("CFFO") was $5.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period. This year's results were impacted by significant planned capital on the balance sheet in the first half of the quarter and is in the process of being fully invested into an attractive pipeline of opportunities through the year end.

Portfolio Performance

  • Rental revenues grew 2.3% to $49.8 million from $48.7 million in the prior year period.

  • Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 5.3% to $30.6 million from $29.1 million in the prior year period.

  • Same store revenues grew 7.7% and same store NOI increased 9.2%, as compared to the prior year period.

  • Same store average rent increased 7.1% and same store average occupancy expanded 30 basis points, as compared to the prior year period.

  • Blended lease rate growth was 16.5%, up 620 basis points on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis. 

  • September 2021 average lease growth accelerated to 17.9%, with renewals at 9.0% and new leases at 25.8%.  Average lease growth was 17.8% in October.

  • Portfolio occupancy was 96.2% at September 30, 2021, up 110 basis points from the prior year.

  • Property operating margins improved 180 basis points to 61.6% compared to 59.8% in the prior year period.

Portfolio Activity

  • Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, were approximately $2.1 billion.

  • Invested $83 million in operating assets with investment across multiple tranches of the capital structure.

  • Invested $33 million of preferred equity into unconsolidated operating properties.

  • Committed $68 million for four new preferred equity investments in development properties, of which $8 million has been funded.

  • Funded $8 million for seven existing preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments.

  • Sold two operating assets and one development property for $228 million with net proceeds of $100 million.

  • Completed 368 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving an average 20.8% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $137 per unit.

  • Subsequent to quarter end, we closed additional investments totaling $28 million in BRG equity.

Balance Sheet and Market Activity

  • $300.7 million of unrestricted cash and availability under revolving credit facilities and $1.3 billion of indebtedness outstanding as of September 30, 2021.

  • Paid quarterly dividend of $0.1625 in cash per share of common stock.

  • Raised $115 million through the continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering with the issuance of 4.6 million shares at $25.00 per share.

  • Redeemed 673 shares of Series B Preferred Stock through the issuance of 58,552 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $11.49 per share. Redeemed 24,476 shares of Series T Preferred Stock through the issuance of 54,170 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $11.30 per share.

  • Repurchased 2,977,477 shares of Class A common stock during the quarter at an average price of $11.34 per share.

Included later in this release are definitions of NOI, CFFO and other Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such measures to their most comparable financial measures as calculated and presented under GAAP.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.5 million, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($17.1) million in the prior year period.  Net income in 2021 was positively impacted by gain on sales of real estate investments.  Net income attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $19.3 million or $0.73 per share in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $19.4 million or $0.79 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period.  CFFO was positively impacted by an increase in property NOI of $1.6 million, an increase in preferred returns of $0.4 million, and a reduction in interest expense of $0.3 million.  This was primarily offset by a year-over-year reduction of $0.9 million in interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments, $0.4 million increase in general and administrative expense, and preferred stock dividend increase of $0.8 million.

Total Portfolio Performance


$ In thousands, except average rental rates

3Q21


3Q20


Variance


YTD21


YTD20


Variance


Total Revenues (1)

$ 53,796


$ 54,589


(1.5%)


$163,434


$ 163,862


(0.3%)


Property Operating Expenses

$ 19,138


$ 19,571


(2.2%)


$  57,978


$   57,441


0.9%


NOI

$ 30,645


$ 29,095


5.3%


$  92,608


$   89,272


3.7%


Operating Margin

61.6%


59.8%


180

bps

61.5%


60.8%


70

bps

Average Occupancy Percentage

95.8%


95.1%


70

bps

95.6%


94.6%


100

bps

Average Rental Rate

$    1,384


$    1,319


4.9%


$    1,350


$     1,326


1.8%


(1) Including interest income from loan and ground lease investments.









For the third quarter of 2021, property revenues increased by 2.3% compared to the same prior year period.  Total portfolio NOI was $30.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 5.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.  Property NOI margins were 61.6% for the quarter, compared to 59.8% in the prior year quarter.

Same Store Portfolio Performance


$ In thousands, except average rental rates

3Q21


3Q20


Variance


YTD21


YTD20


Variance


Revenues

$   40,011


$   37,138


7.7%


$ 113,222


$ 107,479


5.3%


Property Operating Expenses

$   15,422


$   14,620


5.5%


$   43,306


$   41,089


5.4%


NOI

$   24,589


$   22,518


9.2%


$   69,916


$   66,390


5.3%


Operating Margin

61.5%


60.6%


90

bps

61.8%


61.8%


0

bps

Average Occupancy Percentage

95.5%


95.2%


30

bps

95.5%


94.7%


80

bps

Average Rental Rate

$     1,410


$     1,317


7.1%


$     1,366


$     1,319


3.6%


The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included 25 properties.  For the third quarter of 2021, same store NOI was $24.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9.2%, compared to the 2020 period. Same store property revenues grew by 7.7% compared to the 2020 period, primarily driven by a 7.1% increase in average rental rates and a 30-basis point increase in occupancy; all of the Company's 25 same store properties recognized rental rate increases and 14 recognized occupancy increases during the period.  In addition, ancillary income, such as termination fees and late fees, increased $0.3 million.

Same store expenses increased 5.5%, or $0.8 million, partially due to non-controllable real estate tax increase of $0.2 million and insurance expense increase of $0.1 million due to industrywide multifamily insurance price increases.  The remaining increase was due to a $0.2 million increase in repairs and maintenance and an increase of $0.3 million in administrative and marketing expenses.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 368 value-add unit upgrades during the third quarter of 2021 achieving an average 20.8% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $137 per unit. Since inception, the Company has completed 3,643 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $6,249 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $121 per unit, equating to an average 23.2% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of September 30, 2021.  The Company has identified approximately 5,096 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations.

Dividend 

Through September 30, 2021, the Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, quarterly cash dividends as reflected in the following table.

 

Declaration Date

Payable to stockholders

of record as of

 

Amount

 

Date Paid or Payable

Class A Common Stock




June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.162500

July 2, 2021

September 10, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.162500

October 5, 2021

Class C Common Stock




June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.162500

July 2, 2021

September 10, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.162500

October 5, 2021

Series B Preferred Stock




April 12, 2021

June 25, 2021

$5.00

July 2, 2021

July 12, 2021

July 23, 2021

$5.00

August 5, 2021

July 12, 2021

August 25, 2021

$5.00

September 3, 2021

July 12, 2021

September 24, 2021

$5.00

October 5, 2021

Series C Preferred Stock




June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.4765625

July 2, 2021

September 10, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.4765625

October 5, 2021

Series D Preferred Stock




June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.4453125

July 2, 2021

September 10, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.4453125

October 5, 2021

Series T Preferred Stock (1)




April 12, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.128125

July 2, 2021

July 12, 2021

July 23, 2021

$0.128125

August 5, 2021

July 12, 2021

August 25, 2021

$0.128125

September 3, 2021

July 12, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.128125

October 5, 2021


(1)

Shares of newly issued Series T Preferred Stock that are held only a portion of the applicable monthly dividend period receive a prorated dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series T Preferred Stock was outstanding.






2021 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its prior 2021 CFFO guidance.  Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2021 CFFO in the range of $0.65 to $0.70 per share.  For additional guidance details underlying earnings guidance, please see page 35 of Company's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Supplement available under the Investors section on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of primarily affordable Class A highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations.  BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur.  Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others.  For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Portfolio Summary 

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and preferred equity/loan/ground lease investments as of September 30, 2021:


Name


Location


Number of Units


Year Built/ Renovated (1)


Ownership Interest


Average Rent (2)


% Occupied (3)


Consolidated Operating Investments:














Multifamily















ARIUM Glenridge


Atlanta, GA


480


1990


90%


$    1,408


93.5%



ARIUM Westside


Atlanta, GA


336


2008


90%


1,566


94.9%



Ashford Belmar


Lakewood, CO


512


1988/1993


85%


1,732


95.9%



Avenue 25


Phoenix, AZ


254


2013


100%


1,351


94.1%



Burano Hunter's Creek, formerly ARIUM Hunter's Creek


Orlando, FL


532


1999


100%


1,471


 

95.7%



Carrington at Perimeter Park


Morrisville, NC


266


2007


100%


1,330


97.4%



Chattahoochee Ridge


Atlanta, GA


358


1996


90%


1,453


97.5%



Chevy Chase


Austin, TX


320


1971


92%


1,008


98.8%



Cielo on Gilbert


Mesa, AZ


432


1985


90%


1,178


97.0%



Citrus Tower


Orlando, FL


336


2006


97%


1,436


95.2%



Denim


Scottsdale, AZ


645


1979


100%


1,344


96.1%



Elan


Austin, TX


270


2007


100%


1,192


97.0%



Element


Las Vegas, NV


200


1995


100%


1,365


94.5%



Falls at Forsyth


Cumming, GA


356


2019


100%


1,491


98.3%



Gulfshore Apartment Homes


Naples, FL


368


2016


100%


1,347


98.4%



Outlook at Greystone


Birmingham, AL


300


2007


100%


1,196


95.7%



Pine Lakes Preserve


Port St. Lucie, FL


320


2003


100%


1,524


95.9%



Providence Trail


Mount Juliet, TN


334


2007


100%


1,355


97.9%



Roswell City Walk


Roswell, GA


320


2015


98%


1,705


97.2%



Sands Parc


Daytona Beach, FL


264


2017


100%


1,455


98.5%



The Brodie


Austin, TX


324


2001


100%


1,392


96.0%



The Debra Metrowest, formerly ARIUM Metrowest


Orlando, FL


510


2001


100%


1,477


95.5%



The Links at Plum Creek


Castle Rock, CO


264


2000


88%


1,531


95.1%



The Mills


Greenville, SC


304


2013


100%


1,099


98.7%



The Preserve at Henderson Beach


Destin, FL


340


2009


100%


1,665


95.9%



The Sanctuary


Las Vegas, NV


320


1988


100%


1,232


93.1%



Veranda at Centerfield


Houston, TX


400


1999


93%


1,062


94.5%



Villages of Cypress Creek


Houston, TX


384


2001


80%


1,222


96.4%



Wesley Village


Charlotte, NC


301


2010


100%


1,429


95.7%



Windsor Falls


Raleigh, NC


276


1994


100%


1,170


95.3%



Total Units




10,626


























Single-Family Residential (4)


Market


Number
of Homes 

Average
Year Built









Granbury


Granbury, TX


36


2020-2021


80%


1,556


97.2%



Indy


Indianapolis, IN


44


1958


60%


753


88.6%



Lubbock


Lubbock, TX


60


1955


80%


969


93.3%



Navigator Villas


Pasco, WA


176


2013


90%


1,215


97.2%



Springfield


Springfield, MO


290


2004


60%


1,126


96.2%



Springtown


Springtown, TX


70


1991


80%


1,216


100.0%



Texarkana


Texarkana, TX


29


1967


80%


940


93.1%



Wayford at Concord


Concord, NC


150


2019


83%


1,868


98.0%



Yauger Park Villas


Olympia, WA


80


2010


95%


2,043


97.5%



Total Homes




935


























Total/Average Consolidated Operating Investments


11,561






$    1,384

(5)

96.2%
































Preferred Equity/Loan/Ground Lease Investments:













Multifamily















Alexan CityCentre


Houston, TX


340






$    1,628





Avondale Hills


Decatur, GA


240






1,538





Belmont Crossing


Smyrna, GA


192






924





Chandler


Chandler, AZ


208






1,457





Deercross


Indianapolis, IN


372






771





Deerwood Apartments


Houston, TX


330






1,590





Domain at The One Forty


Garland, TX


299






1,416





Georgetown Crossing


Savannah, GA


168






1,105





Hunter's Pointe


Pensacola, FL


204






1,009





Lower Broadway


San Antonio, TX


386






1,769





Motif


Fort Lauderdale, FL


385






2,263





Orange City Apartments


Orange City, FL


298






1,457





Park on the Square


Pensacola, FL


240






1,233





Renew 3030


Mesa, AZ


126






1,098





Reunion Apartments


Orlando, FL


280






1,366





Sierra Terrace


Atlanta, GA


135






1,292





Sierra Village


Atlanta, GA


154






1,254





Spring Parc


Dallas, TX


304






953





The Commons


Jacksonville, FL


328






933





The Crossings at Dawsonville


Dawsonville, GA


216






1,447





The Hartley at Blue Hill, formerly The Park at Chapel Hill


Chapel Hill, NC


414






1,599





The Reserve at Palmer Ranch


Sarasota, FL


320






1,448





The Riley


Richardson, TX


262






1,485





Thornton Flats


Austin, TX


104






1,628





Water's Edge


Pensacola, FL


184






1,214





Wayford at Innovation Park


Charlotte, NC


210






1,994





Zoey


Austin, TX


307






1,762





Total Units




7,006


























Single-Family Residential















Corpus


Corpus Christi, TX


81






1,146





Jolin


Weatherford, TX


24






1,360





Peak Housing


Various (6)


474






968





The Cottages at Myrtle Beach


Myrtle Beach, SC


294






1,743





The Cottages of Port St. Lucie


Port St. Lucie, FL


286






2,133





Willow Park


Willow Park, TX


46






2,362





Total Homes




1,205























       Total/Average Preferred Equity/Loan/Ground Lease Investments

8,211






$    1,440

(7)




















            Total/Average Portfolio


19,772






$    1,407

(8)




















(1)

Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if no renovations. 

(2)

For operating investments, represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  For development investments, represents the average pro forma effective monthly rent per occupied unit for all expected occupied units upon stabilization.

(3)

Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of September 30, 2021, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage.

(4)

Single-Family Residential includes single-family residential homes and attached townhomes/flats.

(5)

The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,384 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

(6)

Peak Housing includes portfolios of homes located in Indiana, Missouri and Texas.

(7)

The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,434 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

(8)

The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,405 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.



Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Revenues

















Rental and other property revenues


$

49,783



$

48,666



$

150,586



$

146,713


Interest income from loan and ground lease investments



4,013




5,923




12,848




17,149


Total revenues



53,796




54,589




163,434




163,862


Expenses

















Property operating



19,138




19,571




57,978




57,441


Property management fees



1,259




1,231




3,787




3,719


General and administrative



6,856




5,901




20,097




17,575


Acquisition and pursuit costs



413




2,242




428




3,933


Weather-related losses, net



140







540





Depreciation and amortization



19,204




19,216




59,454




60,206


Total expenses



47,010




48,161




142,284




142,874


Operating income



6,786




6,428




21,150




20,988


Other income (expense)

















Other income



208




60




418




119


Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



3,322




2,963




7,938




8,213


Provision for credit losses



(17)







(584)





Gain on sale of real estate investments



48,943







137,285




58,096


Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



(3,053)







(6,740)




(13,985)


Interest expense, net



(12,755)




(13,520)




(40,050)




(42,294)


Total other income (expense)



36,648




(10,497)




98,267




10,149


Net income (loss)



43,434




(4,069)




119,417




31,137


Preferred stock dividends



(15,772)




(15,003)




(44,756)




(42,787)


Preferred stock accretion



(4,840)




(4,451)




(19,152)




(11,978)


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

















Operating Partnership units



4,994




(6,270)




13,176




(6,679)


Partially owned properties



5,284




(195)




11,637




1,512


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



10,278




(6,465)




24,813




(5,167)


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders


$

12,544



$

(17,058)



$

30,696



$

(18,461)



















Net income (loss) per common share - Basic


$

0.46



$

(0.71)



$

1.14



$

(0.80)



















Net income (loss) per common share – Diluted


$

0.45



$

(0.71)



$

1.13



$

(0.80)



















Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



26,567,269




24,566,196




25,941,571




24,321,282


Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



26,795,507




24,566,196




26,032,592




24,321,282


Consolidated Balance Sheets
Third Quarter 2021
(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)




September 30, 2021



December 31,
2020


ASSETS









Net Real Estate Investments









Land


$

263,361



$

279,481


Buildings and improvements



1,772,822




1,889,471


Furniture, fixtures and equipment



84,221




78,438


Total Gross Real Estate Investments



2,120,404




2,247,390


Accumulated depreciation



(205,124)




(186,426)


Total Net Operating Real Estate Investments



1,915,280




2,060,964


Operating real estate held for sale, net






36,213


Total Net Real Estate Investments



1,915,280




2,097,177


Cash and cash equivalents



163,349




83,868


Restricted cash



35,483




35,093


Notes and accrued interest receivable, net



179,395




157,734


Due from affiliates



682




339


Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets, net



43,315




29,502


Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, net



127,421




83,485


In-place lease intangible assets, net



1,748




2,594


Non-real estate assets associated with operating real estate held for sale






145


Total Assets


$

2,466,673



$

2,489,937











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY









Mortgages payable


$

1,341,241



$

1,490,932


Mortgages payable associated with operating real estate held for sale






38,773


Revolving credit facilities






33,000


Accounts payable



2,073




1,317


Other accrued liabilities



44,254




31,025


Due to affiliates



595




618


Distributions payable



14,177




13,421


Liabilities associated with operating real estate held for sale






383


Total Liabilities



1,402,340




1,609,469



8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; no shares and 2,201,547 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively






54,332



6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 359,925 and 513,489 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



328,781




469,907



7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,295,845 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



56,728




56,462



6.150% Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 32,000,000 shares authorized; 22,920,168 and 9,717,917 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



520,704




219,967


Equity









Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 197,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding







7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,774,338 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



66,867




66,867


Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 26,120,780 and 22,020,950 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



261




220


Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



1




1


Additional paid-in-capital



339,815




304,710


Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings



(295,672)




(313,392)


Total Stockholders' Equity



111,272




58,406


Noncontrolling Interests









Operating Partnership units



15,730




(3,272)


    Partially owned properties



31,118




24,666


Total Noncontrolling Interests



46,848




21,394


Total Equity



158,120




79,800


TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY


$

2,466,673



$

2,489,937


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for notes receivable, unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest expense, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, non-cash equity compensation and preferred stock accretion. Commencing in 2020, we do not deduct the accrued portion of the preferred income on our preferred equity investments from FFO to determine CFFO as the income is deemed fully collectible. The accrued portion of the preferred income totaled $1.9 million and $0.4 million, and $4.6 million and $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.

Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired twelve operating investments, made fifteen investments through preferred equity or loans, sold eight operating investments and received payoffs of our loan or preferred equity in eight investments subsequent to September 30, 2020. The results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts):


Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

12,544



$

(17,058)



$

30,696



$

(18,461)


Add back: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating Partnership Units


4,994




(6,270)




13,176




(6,679)


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and unit holders


17,538




(23,328)




43,872




(25,140)


Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:
















Real estate depreciation and amortization


18,187




18,309




56,627




57,353


Provision for credit losses


17







584





Gain on sale of real estate investments


(43,359)







(124,416)




(55,360)


FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders


(7,617)




(5,019)




(23,333)




(23,147)


Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:
















Acquisition and pursuit costs


413




2,242




428




3,933


Non-cash interest expense


363




731




1,517




2,323


Unrealized loss on derivatives


41




98




31




67


Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs


2,975







6,148




13,590


Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan


984







1,981





Weather-related losses, net


140







500





Non-real estate depreciation and amortization


122




122




365




364


Other income, net


(216)




(52)




(168)




(49)


Non-cash equity compensation


3,395




2,850




10,184




8,589


Preferred stock accretion


4,840




4,451




19,152




11,978


CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

$

5,440



$

5,423



$

16,805



$

17,648


















Per Share and Unit Information:
















FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted

$

(0.20)



$

(0.15)



$

(0.64)



$

(0.70)


CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted

$

0.15



$

0.16



$

0.46



$

0.53


















Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted


37,461,558




33,688,877




36,360,295




33,187,360




















Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties.

We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


September 30,




2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders


$

12,544



$

(17,058)



$

30,696



$

(18,461)



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



10,278




(6,465)




24,813




(5,167)



Preferred stock dividends



15,772




15,003




44,756




42,787



Preferred stock accretion



4,840




4,451




19,152




11,978



Interest expense, net



12,755




13,520




40,050




42,294



Real estate depreciation and amortization



19,157




19,169




59,315




60,068



Provision for credit losses



17







584






Gain on sale of real estate investments



(48,943)







(137,285)




(58,096)



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



3,053







6,740




13,985


   EBITDAre


$

29,473



$

28,620



$

88,821



$

89,388



Acquisition and pursuit costs



413




2,242




428




3,933



Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan



984







1,981






Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



122




122




365




364



Weather-related losses, net



140







540






Non-cash equity compensation



3,395




2,850




10,184




8,589



Other income, net



(216)




(52)




(168)




(49)


   Adjusted EBITDAre


$

34,311



$

33,782



$

102,151



$

102,225




















Same Store Properties

Same store properties are conventional multifamily residential apartments which were owned and operational for the entire periods presented, including each comparative period.

Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI")

We believe that net operating income, or NOI, is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as total property revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization and interest. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same store and non-same store basis; NOI allows us to evaluate the operating performance of our properties because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. However, NOI should only be used as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.

The following table reflects net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders together with a reconciliation to NOI and to same store and non-same store contributions to consolidated NOI, as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented (unaudited and amounts in thousands):



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 


September 30, 



2021



2020



2021



2020


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders


$

12,544



$

(17,058)



$

30,696



$

(18,461)


      Add back: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating
      Partnership Units



4,994




(6,270)




13,176




(6,679)


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and unit holders



17,538




(23,328)




43,872




(25,140)


Add common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:


















Real estate depreciation and amortization



18,187




18,309




56,627




57,353



Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



122




122




365




364



Non-cash interest expense



363




731




1,517




2,323



Unrealized loss on derivatives



41




98




31




67



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



2,975







6,148




13,590



Provision for credit losses



17







584






Property management fees



1,191




1,173




3,608




3,540



Acquisition and pursuit costs



413




2,242




428




3,933



Corporate operating expenses



6,781




5,817




19,871




17,279



Weather-related losses, net



140







500






Preferred dividends



15,772




15,003




44,756




42,787



Preferred stock accretion



4,840




4,451




19,152




11,978


Less common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:


















Other income, net



216




52




324




49



Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures



3,322




2,935




7,938




8,343



Interest income from loan and ground lease investments



4,149




5,923




12,984




17,149



Gain on sale of real estate investments



43,359







124,416




55,360


Pro-rata share of properties' income



17,334




15,708




51,797




47,173


Add:


















Noncontrolling interest pro-rata share of partially owned property income



977




725




2,356




2,278


Total property income



18,311




16,433




54,153




49,451


Add:


















Interest expense



12,334




12,662




38,455




39,821


Net operating income



30,645




29,095




92,608




89,272


Less:


















Non-same store net operating income



6,056




6,577




22,692




22,882


Same store net operating income (1)


$

24,589



$

22,518



$

69,916



$

66,390




 (1)

Same store portfolio for the three months ended September 30, 2021 consists of 25 properties, which represent 8,882 units.  Same store portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 consists of 24 properties, which represent 8,628 units.


