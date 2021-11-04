Heritage Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported third quarter 2021 financial results.

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, In)

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net loss of $16.4 million , or $0.59 per diluted share.

Book value per share of $14.57 , down 4.1% from second quarter 2021 and 8.8% year-over-year.

Gross premiums written of $274.2 million , down 1.5% year-over-year, reflecting planned exposure management.

Favorable prior year reserve development of $0.8 million .

Net current accident quarter weather losses of $51.4 million , up from $47.3 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident quarter weather losses include $16.0 million of net catastrophe losses, down from $24.5 million in the prior year quarter, and $35.5 million of net other weather losses, up from $22.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Repurchased 148,109 shares for $1.0 million at an average price of $6.78 per share. Total capital returned to shareholders of $2.7 million , including $0.06 per share regularly quarterly dividend.

Ernie Garateix, the Company's CEO, said, "While we were disappointed with the loss in the quarter, I'm encouraged by underlying signs of improvement that I expect will continue next quarter and throughout 2022. For example, year-over-year premiums-in-force growth significantly outpaced policies-in-force growth."

Quarterly Dividend

Heritage's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on January 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

COVID-19 Update

We continue to monitor the short- and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 virus and its variants. For the year ended December 31, 2020, we saw negligible impact to our business, and that trend has continued through the third quarter of 2021. As a residential property insurer, we view our business revenue as somewhat insulated because property owners and renters generally view our products as a necessity. The majority of our gross and net premiums written are from renewals of expiring policies. New business, which accounts for a smaller portion of our revenue, may be impacted if consumers are not buying as many new homes in our geographies, but this could be partially or fully offset by increased retention in our renewal portfolio. In a prolonged recessionary and social-distancing environment, we could experience disruptions to our independent agency distribution channel, which may have a negative impact on our revenues and financial condition. Changes in the cost of materials and labor for home repairs can influence our loss costs associated with claims. The Company has implemented return-to-office and hybrid programs, with the latter including a combination of in-office and remote work.

While we acknowledge uncertainties associated with future economic conditions, we do not expect a material impact to our business going forward. We will continue to monitor economic conditions and, in the case of a prolonged economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19 or its variants, will take necessary actions to mitigate any negative impacts to our business, operations or financial results.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,







2021



2020



Change





2021



2020



Change







































Total revenues $

167,408

$

165,119





1.4%



$

464,849

$

433,837





7.1%



Net (loss) income $

(16,410)

$

(5,233)





(213.6)%



$

(25,509)

$

6,519





(491.3)%



Per Share $

(0.59)

$

(0.19)





(210.5)%



$

(0.91)

$

0.23





(495.7)%













































Book value per share $

14.57

$

15.97





(8.8)%



$

14.57

$

15.97





(8.8)%



Return on equity



(15.8)%





(4.6)%





(11.2)

pts



(8.0)%





1.9%





(9.9)

pts









































Underwriting summary







































Gross premiums written $

274,178

$

278,242





(1.5)%



$

886,059

$

797,776





11.1%



Gross premiums earned $

294,409

$

254,982





15.5%



$

850,466

$

731,489





16.3%



Ceded premiums $

(131,964)

$

(116,752)





13.0%



$

(399,323)

$

(338,197)





18.1%



Net premiums earned $

162,445

$

138,230





17.5%



$

451,143

$

393,292





14.7%













































Ceded premium ratio



44.8%





45.8%





(1.0)

pts



47.0%





46.2%





0.8

pts









































Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:







































Loss ratio



79.8%





86.6%





(6.8)

pts



72.8%





67.8%





5.0

pts Expense ratio



32.7%





36.1%





(3.4)

pts



35.8%





38.6%





(2.8)

pts Combined ratio



112.5%





122.7%





(10.2)

pts



108.6%





106.4%





2.2

pts

*Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period.

Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Quarterly Financial Results

Third quarter 2021 net loss was $16.4 million, versus a net loss of $5.2 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change primarily stems from lower realized capital gains, partly offset by a smaller underwriting loss.

Gross premiums written were $274.2 million, down 1.5% year-over-year, reflecting a 12.4% exposure management related reduction in Florida that was partly offset by 8.0% growth in other states. Rate increases meaningfully benefited written premiums, particularly in Florida.

Premiums-in-force were $1.2 billion as of quarter-end, relatively flat from second quarter 2021. Year-over-year, premiums-in-force were up 13.3%, while policies-in-force were up 3.0%, with the delta largely stemming from rate increases.

Gross premiums earned were $294.4 million, up 15.5% from $255.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months.

The ceded premium ratio was 44.8%, down 1.0 points from 45.8% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from gross premiums earned growth outpacing ceded premium growth.

The net loss ratio was 79.8%, down 6.8 points from 86.6% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from a lower current accident year attritional net loss ratio, partly offset by a lower favorable prior year development ratio.

The net expense ratio was 32.7%, down 3.4 points from 36.1% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from a lower G&A expense ratio.

The net combined ratio was 112.5%, down 10.2 points from 122.7% in the prior year quarter. The decrease stems from lower net loss and expense ratios, as described above.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share decreased to $14.57 at September 30, 2021, down 4.1% from second quarter 2021 and 8.8% from September 30, 2020.



As Of

Book Value Per Share September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020

Numerator:















Common stockholders' equity $ 405,025



$ 442,344



$ 443,140

Denominator:















Total Shares Outstanding

27,802,626





27,748,606





27,748,606

Book Value Per Common Share $ 14.57



$ 15.94



$ 15.97



Conference Call Details:

Friday, November 5, 2021 – 9:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.heritagepci.com/ . This webcast will be archived and accessible on the Company's website.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

































September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS

(unaudited)







Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value

$ 660,819



$ 561,011

Equity securities, at cost



1,415





1,599

Other investments



23,887





26,409

Total investments



686,121





589,019

Cash and cash equivalents



393,411





440,956

Restricted cash



5,415





5,427

Accrued investment income



3,042





2,737

Premiums receivable, net



74,877





77,471

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net



346,374





355,037

Prepaid reinsurance premiums



338,172





245,818

Income taxes receivable



35,490





32,224

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



95,425





89,265

Property and equipment, net



17,950





18,685

Right-of-use lease asset, net



28,652





6,461

Intangibles, net



57,514





62,277

Goodwill



152,459





152,459

Other assets



13,220





11,544

Total Assets

$ 2,248,122



$ 2,089,379

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 636,146



$ 659,341

Unearned premiums



605,304





569,618

Reinsurance payable



324,730





161,918

Long-term debt, net



121,481





120,998

Deferred income tax liability, net



13,665





18,477

Advance premiums



33,341





18,268

Accrued compensation



9,430





9,325

Lease liability



31,964





8,155

Accounts payable and other liabilities



67,036





80,935

Total Liabilities

$ 1,843,097



$ 1,647,035















Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock,



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



332,562





331,867

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(405)





6,057

Treasury stock



(116,370)





(115,365)

Retained earnings



189,235





219,782

Total Stockholders' Equity



405,025





442,344

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,248,122



$ 2,089,379



HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(Unaudited)































For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

REVENUES:























Gross premiums written

$ 274,178



$ 278,242



$ 886,059



$ 797,776

Change in gross unearned premiums



20,231





(23,260)





(35,593)





(66,287)

Gross premiums earned



294,409





254,982





850,466





731,489

Ceded premiums



(131,964)





(116,752)





(399,323)





(338,197)

Net premiums earned



162,445





138,230





451,143





393,292

Net investment income



1,548





2,817





3,797





9,783

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains



(6)





20,355





(926)





20,377

Other revenue



3,421





3,717





10,835





10,385

Total revenues



167,408





165,119





464,849





433,837

EXPENSES:























Losses and loss adjustment expenses



129,632





119,718





328,376





266,769

Policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commission income



35,984





31,960





109,183





92,243

General and administrative expenses, net of ceding commission income



17,169





17,923





52,490





59,583

Total expenses



182,785





169,601





490,049





418,595

Operating (loss) income



(15,377)





(4,482)





(25,200)





15,242

Interest expense, net



2,150





2,251





5,953





5,939

(Loss) income before income taxes



(17,527)





(6,733)





(31,153)





9,303

(Benefit) provision for income taxes



(1,117)





(1,500)





(5,644)





2,784

Net (loss) income

$ (16,410)



$ (5,233)



$ (25,509)



$ 6,519

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME























Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on investments



(1,344)





2,480





(8,316)





19,330

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses (gains)



6





(20,355)





(96)





(20,377)

Income tax benefit related to items of other comprehensive income



310





4,137





1,950





242

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$ (17,438)



$ (18,971)



$ (31,971)



$ 5,714

Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic



27,938,028





27,739,839





27,902,814





28,053,959

Diluted



27,938,028





27,739,839





27,902,814





28,073,570

(Loss) earnings per share























Basic

$ (0.59)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.91)



$ 0.23

Diluted

$ (0.59)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.91)



$ 0.23



About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition and our ability to navigate the uncertainty and mitigate the impact and (ii) the trend of premiums-in-force growth outpacing policies-in-force growth and its impact on our future results. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: our ability to comply with our obligations under the new credit facilities, including the financial and other covenants contained therein; the success of the Company's marketing initiatives; the continued and potentially prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our products and our operations, including measures taken by the governmental authorities to address COVID-19, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets), including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA

Executive Vice President

727.871.0206

Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.