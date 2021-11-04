Kentucky Christian University receives top 10 national ranking for Online MSN/Family Nurse Practitioner Program

GRAYSON, Ky., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kentucky Christian University (KCU) Yancey School of Nursing announces that NursePractitionerOnline.com ranked its Online MSN/ Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program one of the top 10 programs in the nation for 2021.

KCU has the only online MSN/FNP program in Kentucky that received such recognition.

"KCU's top 10 ranking for the Online MSN/FNP Program demonstrates our University's commitment to high quality online and onsite education and the outstanding work at the Yancey School of Nursing," said Kentucky Christian University President Dr. Terry Allcorn. "Congratulations to Dr. Carol Brickey, Dean of the School, and her entire team."

Established in 2001, the KCU Yancey School of Nursing views the nursing profession as a ministry of compassionate, competent and comprehensive physical, psychosocial and spiritual caring. The University has a history of producing exemplary nursing graduates who excel clinically and professionally.

NursePractitionerOnline.com created its rankings methodology by building a database of online nurse practitioner programs of all degree levels and specializations across the U.S., through various means, including making a number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Judy Daniels from NursePractitionerOnline.com notes, "As a result of COVID, online schooling has become an even more reliable and sought-after way to gain advanced degrees."

Dr. Brickey agrees, saying, "KCU understands the importance of online learning for working nurses with busy lives who are looking to advance their careers. Candidates are seeking flexibility, affordability, quality, and rigor. Our program delivers all these elements."

The KCU Online FNP Program enables students to take and pay for one course at a time, with a total of 14 courses delivered over seven semesters. Students have flexibility to complete their clinical requirements in their home communities, no matter where they live.

Dr. Brickey continued, "Something that makes the KCU Yancey School of Nursing special is how we support and embrace our students. This is true for in-person and online students. Our small cohort model allows faculty and staff to know and build relationships that foster individualized educational experiences. Our goal is to serve the unique needs of each student."

KCU's Online MSN/FNP Program is also recognized as one of Kentucky's Best Value Family Nurse Practitioner Programs."

The KCU Yancey School of Nursing is accepting applications through January 10, 2022, for the spring start of its Online MSN/FNP Program. Visit www.kcunursing.com for complete information.

