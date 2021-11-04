Prelude's Aspire clinics to offer active duty and veterans special offer on fertility services; fills gap for those military personnel who need reproductive medicine to help build their families

The Prelude Network™ Honors Military Families Month Prelude's Aspire clinics to offer active duty and veterans special offer on fertility services; fills gap for those military personnel who need reproductive medicine to help build their families

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), the largest network of fertility clinics in North America, announces today a special Military Families Month offer through its Aspire Fertility clinics. This month-long offer gives veterans and active duty service members an opportunity to build their families through comprehensive and patient-focused fertility care led by some of the top reproductive specialists in Texas.

The Prelude Network (PRNewsfoto/Prelude Network)

Historically, accessing fertility services has been limited for service members as they must meet stringent criteria set by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). While the VA recognizes that many factors contribute to infertility in both men and women, it requires a service-connected cause of infertility in order to access those benefits. Additionally, those who are aspiring single parents, are unwed or need sperm/egg donor services are denied fertility benefits through the VA.

"Active duty service members and veterans have literally sacrificed their lives for the benefit of our country, and they shouldn't have to face barriers when building their families," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "Through this offer, Prelude and its Aspire clinics are honored to help them through their fertility journeys – regardless of their reasons and how they need to build that family."

Throughout the month of November, active duty and veterans will receive a discounted diagnostics package, as well as 15% off in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle packages. Every Aspire clinic is participating in the Military Families Month offer, including Aspire Fertility Austin, Aspire Fertility Dallas, Aspire HFI in Houston, Aspire Fertility McAllen, and Aspire Fertility San Antonio.

"As a member of the United States military for almost two decades, it is an honor to be able to give back to our community and welcome deserving service members to our practices whose dream it is to have a family," says Justin Smith, Regional Chief Operation Officer for Prelude Central Texas. "No one should face limitations in having a baby, and this special program is one way Prelude and its Aspire clinics are recognizing – and thanking – these brave and selfless men and women for their contributions to our country."

For those service members who are interested in learning more about Prelude's Military Family Month offer, please visit aspirefertility.com.

About the Prelude Network™

The Prelude Network ™ (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America is the clinic network of Inception Fertility - a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system, and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Aspire Fertility

For 30 years, Aspire Fertility has been helping individuals and couples build their families for 30 years. With locations in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio metropolitan areas, the Aspire family of clinics provides five-star fertility care to patients, led by industry experts who are on the leading edge of reproductive medicine. They offer a full spectrum of comprehensive female and male fertility care, including IVF, egg freezing, genetic screening (PGD/PGS), egg donation, surrogacy and LGBTQ+ fertility.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility, LLC (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America, and Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program –Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mia Humphreys

Krupp Kommunications

239-297-6592

MHumphreys@krupnyc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prelude Network