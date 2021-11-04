Research Presented by Fresenius Medical Care North America at Kidney Week 2021 Demonstrates Commitment to Improving Dialysis Care

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, today announced the presentation of 40 company-affiliated abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2021, which runs virtually from Nov. 4-7. These publications include insights related to the use of artificial intelligence to advance care, maintaining patients on home therapies, COVID-19's impact on patients with kidney failure and vaccine response, as well as other clinical research experiences and advancements.

The research includes a virtual oral presentation of the abstract "Fluid-Related Risk Factors of Peritoneal Dialysis Technique Failure" which evaluated deidentified data from more than 16,000 new peritoneal dialysis (PD) patients at Fresenius Kidney Care centers in order to determine specific associations between fluid-related clinical factors and technique failure.

"The depth of scientific works presented demonstrates our ongoing commitment across the company to generate new insights that can improve care delivery and patient outcomes," said Dr. Robert Kossmann, Chief Medical Officer for FMCNA. "Our focus on research and data analytics has helped us address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while also examining innovations that can have a positive impact for people living with kidney failure."

The annual symposium, held virtually again in 2021, is one of the most significant gatherings of kidney professionals in the world. Some of the other abstracts being presented by Fresenius Medical Care, and now available online as part of ASN's Kidney Week 2021, include:

