CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmology Times® and Optometry Times®, the leading news and information platforms for eye-care professionals, are thrilled to announce new members to their extensive Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) networks.

Ophthalmology Times® and Optometry Times® Welcome New Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Members

"At MJH we value the opportunity to collaborate with diverse organizations because it allows us to tap into new skill sets, resources, and offerings," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Ophthalmology Times® and Optometry Times®. "I'm elated to welcome these new additions as they join us to provide expert insights into the world of eye care."

As an indication of its commitment to the global field of optometry, Optometry Times® joined forces with the American Association of Corporate Optometrists, EyeCare4Kids, the American Academy of Optometry and the International Keratoconus Academy of Eye Care Professionals.

To add to its distinguished panel of partners, Ophthalmology Times® welcomed Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the International Keratoconus Academy of Eye Care Professionals and Real World Ophthalmology.

The SAP program brings together leading medical associations, health plans, advocacy groups, and medical institutions for national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ communication platform, these groups can showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research, and thought leadership. The SAP program also fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families.

About Ophthalmology Times®

Ophthalmology Times® is a multimedia platform that offers ophthalmology professionals digital resources they can use to help provide the best patient care, positively affect the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of eye diseases, and promote progressive eye health. Ophthalmology Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Optometry Times®

The leading source of breaking news, news analysis, emerging research reports in optometry, Optometry Times® is an optometry-driven publication that disseminates news and information of a clinical, socioeconomic, and political nature in a timely and accurate manner. Optometry Times®'s practical content by optometrists for optometrists can be immediately applied to improve the clinical experience. Optometry Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

