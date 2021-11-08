AmeriCorps Provides Service, Leadership and Stewardship Resume-Building Experience as 23% of America's Youth Struggle to Find Meaningful Employment During Pandemic

Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa Seeks Young Adults For More than 200 Open AmeriCorps Positions To Help Combat Climate Change

Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa Seeks Young Adults For More than 200 Open AmeriCorps Positions To Help Combat Climate Change AmeriCorps Provides Service, Leadership and Stewardship Resume-Building Experience as 23% of America's Youth Struggle to Find Meaningful Employment During Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November 8, 2021 – As the pandemic continues to have a chilling effect on young adults' employment outlook, Saint Paul-based nonprofit Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa (CCMI) is seeking 18-25-year-olds to fill 214 year-long AmeriCorps positions which begin January 2022. Participants earn an education award of up to $6,345 to be used for future tuition or existing student loans. The program also provides a monthly stipend, health insurance, and forbearance on student loans during the service period.

In addition to the financial benefit, the opportunity provides resume-building experience at a time when young people could use both. A United Nations Academic Impact report shares 23% of young adults ages 18-24 who were working pre-pandemic are now unemployed, and those who are working have reported reductions in hours and income.

"CCMI supports communities during times of crisis through national service. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a crisis of unprecedented proportions. We know these AmeriCorps positions will allow young people to put their energy toward a critical need – improving the environment –while also gaining skills that employers will value," said Hollis Emery, Conservation Corps' program director.

AmeriCorps members serve directly with nonprofit organizations, like CCMI – a nonprofit organization that engages youth and young adults in meaningful service, leadership development, and environmental stewardship while providing educational programming, mentoring, and access to career and personal counseling.

Crew members perform outdoor conservation projects that help to mitigate and combat the impact of climate change, improve access to outdoor recreation, restore natural habitat, protect waterways, and respond to community needs and natural disasters throughout communities in Minnesota and Iowa, including the Twin Cities, Duluth, Grand Rapids, Rochester, Mankato, Brainerd, Bemidji, and Des Moines.

Learn more and apply now at www.conservationcorps.org/join

Please contact us if you would like to interview a current AmeriCorps member serving with Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa.

About Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa: A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa engages youth and young adults, ages 15-25, in meaningful service, leadership development, and environmental stewardship throughout the Midwest. www.conservationcorps.org

About AmeriCorps: AmeriCorps is the federal agency connecting individuals and organizations through service and volunteering to tackle the nation's most pressing challenges. Each year, more than 80,000 people serve at more than 20,000 schools, nonprofits, and faith-based groups, joining the more than 1 million Americans who've taken the pledge to 'get things done' since the program's inception in 1994. www.nationalservice.gov

View original content:

SOURCE Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa