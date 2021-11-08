Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer And Scientist Mark Simpson Team Up with the Flex Seal Family

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flex Seal® Family has grown with the addition of Reed Timmer and Mark Simpson. Timmer is an acclaimed extreme meteorologist with over 20 years of experience, chasing and studying thousands of tornadoes and dozens of hurricanes. Two years ago, he teamed up with scientist and fellow storm chaser, Mark Simpson, to begin their science mission. The mission, now powered by Flex Seal, captures valuable data for extreme weather research. This partnership will feature Timmer and Simpson providing monthly educational content, based on the joint goal of storm safety, relief, and the pursuit of innovation.

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer joins the Flex Seal Family

Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal Family of Products, said: "Mark and Reed are some of the most respected storm chasers in the world today and they're doing incredible stuff out in the field. We're proud to work together on our combined science and storm safety mission."

Timmer said: "I'm a huge fan of the Flex Seal Brand and have been using their products for years. My chasing vehicle Dominator Fore is covered in Flex Seal products as well as our science equipment. I'm excited to partner with Flex Seal to help educate and prepare people for severe weather and storms. This partnership allows us to continue our field science mission to collect valuable data that most people cannot capture to better understand the complex dynamics of tornados and hurricanes, which are some of the most impactful storms on our planet."

Simpson said: "We are using the best of science for our extreme weather research... using drones, air cannons, rockets, and trackable sensors that we've developed. Although an unconventional use, we've been using Flex Seal Liquid® to waterproof the equipment and it's been working great. We've also been attaching the sensors in hurricanes with Flex Tape®. One of the hurricanes even reached 150 MPH and the sensor was still there. The Flex Tape did not fail."

The latest trackable sensor, "The Gravitron," is a miniature device designed specifically for quick deployment into hurricanes but also any extreme weather.

About us

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

Contact: pr@flexsealproducts.com

(PRNewsfoto/Flex Seal Family of Products)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products