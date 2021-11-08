New beta experience in Lowe's app combines emerging technologies to empower customers to plan, visualize and shop for flooring, ushering in a new future of spatial commerce

Lowe's Unveils Measure Your Space(Beta), Using LiDAR To Take The Guesswork Out Of Home Improvement New beta experience in Lowe's app combines emerging technologies to empower customers to plan, visualize and shop for flooring, ushering in a new future of spatial commerce

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for a new year of DIY projects, Lowe's today announced the upcoming launch of Measure Your SpaceBETA, an intuitive, end-to-end room scanning, measurement and estimate experience in the Lowe's iOS app. Few home improvement projects can move forward without data about a home's space, which can be tough to gather. This new experience is a glimpse into Lowe's vision for spatial commerce, a future where emerging technologies put home data at customers' fingertips, making home improvement more accessible than ever before.

"Home improvement can be complex, but at Lowe's, we're investing in emerging technologies like LiDAR, AI and mixed reality to make home improvement simple and intuitive," said Seemantini Godbole, Lowe's executive vice president and chief information officer. "We see a future in which the devices customers already own can sense, understand and compile information about their home, putting it in their hands the moment they need it. We call this future spatial commerce, and we're excited to bring it to our customers."

iPhones and iPads with the LiDAR Scanner use purpose-built sensors and software to sense depth and map dimensions of a space and the objects in it. Lowe's new spatial commerce experience will leverage this technology to get detailed room measurements. Lowe's customers will be able to access the feature simply by pressing the Measure Your Space BETA button on the product detail page of select flooring products in the Lowe's iOS app. The app will guide them to scan a room, automatically generating a floor plan, room measurements and a personalized estimate. They will be able to access this information in their app from anywhere, whether that's on their couch or in a store.

Lowe's is delivering this seamless experience through its increasingly popular home improvement app – with visits up more than 35 percent this year – making it easy for customers to plan their projects and tackle their New Year's resolutions.

Measure Your Space BETA is developed by Lowe's Innovation Labs, Lowe's innovation hub focused on building experiences that will shape the future of home improvement, and Streem®, an AR and AI company whose mission is to make the world's expertise more accessible. This offering follows Lowe's for Pros JobSIGHT™ powered by Streem, an augmented video chat service launched last year in the midst of the pandemic to allow Pros to conduct virtual home visits with customers.

"Lowe's and Streem together are applying the use of complex augmented reality tools to create a simple, user-friendly app experience with the unique ability to make DIYers' lives easier," said Ryan Fink, Streem president and co-founder. "This partnership is proving the value of spatial commerce today by using guided AR and AI experiences to empower consumers with the practical tools and data they need to dream, plan and accomplish home projects."

Measure Your Space BETA will be available before the end of Q1 2022 in the form of a commercial beta launch available to iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max and iPad Pro users via the Lowe's iOS app.

Lowe's new offering starts with flooring, one of the most popular home improvement projects, with an estimated 4.9 million homeowners tackling flooring, carpeting, paneling or ceiling tile projects in a year1. Over time, the intent is to expand the experience to include other features, such as the ability to visualize flooring changes in real-time, with the potential to incorporate other product categories and expand to additional smartphones and devices.

To learn more about Lowe's Measure Your SpaceBETA, please visit lowesinnovationlabs.com/spatialcommerce.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Streem

Streem's mission is to make the world's expertise more accessible. Using augmented reality (AR), computer vision, and machine learning, Streem makes communication between consumers and brands more efficient, more accurate, and more convenient - all while providing contextual insights to the brand. Streem provides a full multi-platform (SDK and Web) that enables remote video collaboration, offers simple AR tools to make that experience as valuable as being on-site, and automatically captures relevant project or product data to better arm experts with the information they need. Streem is part of the Frontdoor portfolio. For more information, visit Streem.com.

Contact: Steve Salazar

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

1 Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University (JCHS), "Improving America's Housing 2021;" tabulations of HUD, American Housing Survey.

The Measure Your SpaceBETA feature coming soon to the Lowe's iOS app allows customers to scan a room to generate a floor plan and personalized flooring estimates.

After pressing the Measure Your SpaceBETA button on the product detail page of select flooring products in the Lowe’s iOS app, the app will guide customers to scan a room – automatically generating a floor plan, room measurements and a personalized estimate.

After customers capture their room measurements using the Measure Your SpaceBETA experience coming soon to the Lowe’s iOS app, they will be able to access this information anywhere.

The upcoming launch of the Measure Your SpaceBETA experience in the Lowe's app is a glimpse into Lowe’s vision for spatial commerce, a future where emerging technologies put home data at customers’ fingertips.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.