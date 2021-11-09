The Los Angeles Film School Listed in TheWrap's Top 50 Film Schools for 2021

Los Angeles Film School ranks among top film programs in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School, an entertainment education leader in Hollywood, offering an immersive curriculum that integrates technical knowledge with artistic exploration and creativity, was recognized in TheWrap's top 50 film schools.

The Los Angeles Film School offers real-world studio environments in the heart of Hollywood, CA.

TheWrap has named The L.A. Film School in its annual ranking of elite film programs in the nation.

This list highlights the film schools that rank highest in academic structure, and excellence in educators and entertainment programming, and for the fifth consecutive year, TheWrap has named The L.A. Film School in its annual ranking of elite film programs in the nation. The school is esteemed to receive this recognition, compiled through the anonymous polling of more than 1,200 entertainment industry insiders, educators, and filmmakers.

The L. A. Film School prepares the next generation of creative professionals for a future in the entertainment industry. The school maintained its rigorous academic structure by way of virtual learning throughout the pandemic. Students upheld their academic programming with continued exclusive access to industry experts, expanded online program offerings, and virtual events.

The L.A. Film School offers a focused education model with programs for campus and online students in a variety of entertainment-based career paths, including degrees in animation, audio, entertainment business, film, graphic design, media communications, music production, and writing for film & T.V., as well as The L.A. Recording School as a division. Looking ahead, L.A. Film School plans to continue expanding its curriculum and programs to offer its students a diverse selection of classes to prepare them for a career path of their choice.

The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has served the community and its students since 1999. This ACCSC accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications and Writing for Film & TV, and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios. The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY®, Emmy® and Oscar® nominations and wins. For more information, go to www.lafilm.edu . Follow us @losangelesfilmschool.

