PenFed Credit Union and PenFed Foundation Sponsor 2021 San Antonio Veterans in Business Awards

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, and the PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, served as proud sponsors of the 2021 San Antonio Business Journal Veterans in Business Awards. The awards honored 14 veterans in business during a special event Thursday, Nov. 4, at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.

Left to right: Jimmy Holmes, Market President and Publisher of San Antonio Business Journal; Seda Goff, PenFed Foundation Senior Director of Veteran Entrepreneurs; Don Gleason, President of Military Transition Roundtable; and Dave Silvey, PenFed’s Senior Vice President of the San Antonio Service Center.

"PenFed has proudly supported the defense community since our founding in 1935, and we are honored to partner with San Antonio Business Journal to celebrate business leaders who support the military community in 'Military City USA' by creating jobs and hiring veterans," said James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation.

Retired U.S. Army Green Beret Levi Rodgers served as the keynote speaker. Rodgers is a wounded warrior who currently serves as the Founder and Team Leader of The Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group.

The 2021 honorees were selected by a rigorous panel including San Antonio Business Journal editors. They will be profiled in an upcoming San Antonio Business Journal special publication.

Veterans in Business Honorees:

Tyler Dahl , Owner – San Antonio Escape Room

Toby Flinn , President – TOBIN Engineers LLC

Chip Fulghum , COO – Endeavors

Don Gleason , President – Military Transition Roundtable

Erika Gonzalez , CEO – South Texas Allergy & Asthma Medical Professionals

Mark Hammargren , Director – Security and Emergency Preparedness, Texas Biomedical Research Institute

Quincy Harper, Sr ., Military Recruitment Lead – Accenture Federal Services

Tim Jensen , CSO – Grunt Style LLC

Jimmie Keenan , Senior Vice President – WellMed Medical Management

Mark Manglicmot , Vice President – Arctic Wolf

Ray Mendez , President – Civil Engineering Consulting Firm

Yinka Ogunsanya , Owner/VP Operations – Ritzval LLC dba Maaco Collision and Auto Painting

Patrick Ryan , Partner – Dykema Gossett PLLC

Michele Torres , President – Health Facility Solutions Company

The PenFed Foundation, which has raised over $40 million for the military community since its founding in 2001, launched the PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP) in 2018. VEIP helps veteran entrepreneurs access capital through pop-up labs, a Master's program, workshops, boot camps and investment. Since its founding, the program has accelerated over 550 veteran-owned startups and helped educate over 7,000 veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs.

As part of PenFed's commitment to supporting the national defense community, PenFed spends 10% of its recruiting budget on hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses and collaborates with dozens of military employment organizations as well as dozens of installation Transition Assistance Program offices. Members of the military community interested in careers with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's Military Recruiting Webpage.

PenFed operates a regional financial service center at 19500 Bulverde Road in San Antonio, which provides over 700 jobs including management positions in research, mortgage and loan operations, financial service center operations, collections, information technology and human resources.

