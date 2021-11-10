7-Eleven Launches a New Way to Recharge with Replenish + Caffeine Sports Drink

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Need a little pick-me-up? 7-Eleven's new Replenish™ + Caffeine sports drink is officially hitting shelves nationwide, just in time for shorter days and busier schedules. Available in two fruity flavors, Pineapple and Prickly Pear, Replenish + Caffeine drinks are the perfect option for customers looking to get their caffeine fix and recharge their energy.

Need a little pick-me-up? 7-Eleven’s new Replenish™ + Caffeine sports drink is officially hitting shelves nationwide, just in time for shorter days and busier schedules.

Building off the successful Replenish sports drink line, 7-Eleven's caffeinated version is made to help restore electrolytes and energy lost in exercise. Both the Pineapple and Prickly Pear flavors contain 140mg per 28oz bottle of natural caffeine extracted from green coffee beans and are high in vitamins E, B3, B5 and B6. Replenish + Caffeine drinks are free from artificial flavors, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup.

"At 7-Eleven, we're constantly innovating our private brand product assortment to meet our customer's changing needs. The demand for functional beverages, unique energy options and new flavors of our popular Replenish sports drink have all been on the rise over the past year," said Jack Stout, Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Demand Chain at 7-Eleven. "Naturally, we combined all of these customer needs into one awesome product. We are confident Replenish + Caffeine sports drink will exceed customers' expectations in both quality and value."

The new sports drink options join the family of 7-Eleven Replenish flavors including 7-Select Replenish™ Cucumber Mint, Guava Splash, Lemonade, Orange Mango and Pomegranate Acai. There is also a collection of zero sugar options, including Cherry, Fruit Punch, Orange Mango and Grape.

In addition to Replenish sports drink, 7–Eleven also sells a variety of other items made with wellness in mind such as Serafina™ Italian sparkling mineral water, Skýra™ Icelandic Spring Water that's naturally alkaline with 8.88pH, 7-Select Go!Smart™ Cold-Pressed Juices, 7-Select Go!Smart™ Fruit and Nut Trail Mixes and more at participating locations. 7–Eleven has a growing private brands portfolio made up of over 1,500 products and over $1 billion in sales.

Get Replenish + Caffeine sports drink—along with other 7–Eleven private brand products—delivered to your home, the gym, or anywhere else you need it with 7–Eleven delivery through the 7NOW® delivery app. Available throughout the US, 7–Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW delivery app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't– like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 17,000– in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members–, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers– and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.