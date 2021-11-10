American Banker Names Washington Trust One of the Nation's Best Banks to Work For

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company was recently named one of the nation's Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine as part of its annual list organized by the Best Companies Group. Washington Trust is the largest bank in the Northeast and the only Rhode Island-based institution named.

Washington Trust was recently named one of the nation's Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine for the third year in a row.

"We are proud to receive recognition as one of the Nation's 'Best Banks to Work For' for the third year in a row," said Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Washington Trust. "At Washington Trust, we recognize our employees are truly our best assets, so we are committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive and collaborative culture where people are valued and empowered to achieve their goals."

The Best Banks to Work For program identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. The recognition is based on a review of workplace policies and practices, as well as a survey of employees regarding life at Washington Trust – work environment, morale, benefits, and growth opportunities.

Best Companies Group managed the overall survey process and analyzed the data to determine the final list. The program is open to commercial or retail banks, or the commercial or retail banking units of diversified financial services companies, with at least 50 employees in the United States.

Washington Trust employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, which includes health and welfare benefits, paid time-off, work-life program, and a 401(k). The organization also offers a robust suite of programs to support employee wellness, including rewards and reimbursement incentives, discount programs, virtual and in-person webinars and events, screening programs and more.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

