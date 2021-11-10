BAYPORT, Minn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), America's premier window and door manufacturer, today announced the promotion of Chris Galvin to the role of president and chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2022. Galvin will become the company's eleventh president in its 118-year history.

Andersen Corporation Promotes Chris Galvin to President and Chief Operating Officer

Over the course of his nearly 20 years with Andersen, Galvin has held leadership roles in corporate finance, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain operations, and currently he is president of the Andersen division, serving the new residential, home improvement and light commercial market segments, offering a wide range of product solutions through diverse distribution channels and partners. In this role, Galvin also has responsibility for RD&I and information technology.

As president and chief operating officer, Galvin will continue to lead the Andersen division, as well as enterprise manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, RD&I and information technology. In addition, Troy Barrow, president of Renewal by Andersen, the company's full-service window replacement division, and Annie Zipfel, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, will report to Galvin.

Referring to Galvin's appointment to the newly created position of President and Chief Operating Officer, Andersen Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Lund said: "Chris is the right leader at the right time as we rise to meet unprecedented demand in our business, navigate a global supply chain crisis and align our organization to execute our company's strategic growth initiatives. He is a highly capable and trusted leader, passionate about furthering the 'All Together' culture that makes Andersen a special place to work, and equally committed to delighting our customers at every touchpoint. He has deep knowledge of our business and industry, longstanding relationships with our customers, suppliers and business associates, and he is supported by an exceptional team of leaders across our business who work every day to live up to our promise that everyone benefits from their association with Andersen."

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 12,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

