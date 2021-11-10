Former DoD Health Official Joins HMA

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Tom McCaffery has joined the Health Management Associates (HMA) team of expert healthcare consultants. McCaffery joins the national healthcare consulting firm as a principal in its Washington, D.C. office after serving as the senior civilian leader in the Department of Defense (DoD) Military Health System (MHS).

As the senior civilian executive responsible for strategy, policy, and resourcing across the MHS, he led health system transformation, enterprise management, and strategic planning for the system's more than 600 hospitals, outpatient medical facilities, and dental clinics; the TRICARE health benefits program; and the military's medical research and development activities.

Additionally, McCaffery played a critical role in DoD's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including developing policy directives governing DoD's public health interventions, testing and vaccination efforts, and research priorities.

"Joining HMA has given me the opportunity to leverage my federal experience and help HMA expand its engagement with federal health sectors beyond Medicaid and Medicare," McCaffery said. "I look forward to engaging in this new capacity while continuing to support those served by the military health system and the Veterans Health Administration."

In addition to serving at the DoD, McCaffery has experience with commercial health plans, California state health and human services programs, and hospital advocacy.

He previously served as vice president of California State Partnerships and vice president and general manager of the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) Business Sector with Blue Shield of California. Additionally, McCaffery previously held posts as chief deputy director of healthcare programs for the California Department of Health Services as well as deputy secretary and assistant secretary of the California Health and Welfare Agency.

McCaffery's hiring adds to HMA's growing expertise in military and veteran healthcare. HMA recently entered into a U.S. Small Business Administration All Small Mentor-Protégé Program (ASMPP) with Oxford Government Consulting, a veteran owned, leading management consulting firm that specializes in health, chief information officer (CIO) support, software, and records/claims management services.

The Oxford Health Management, LLC joint venture provides technology solutions for government agencies and other organizations, paired with unmatched insights into publicly funded healthcare and human services policies and programs. Expertise ranges from healthcare and CIO advisory services to integrated information services, IT operations and cyber security.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. HMA has more than 20 offices and over 400 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast.

