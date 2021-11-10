Pampa Energía announces solid third quarter 2021 results coupled with record high gas production

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it's expressed in AR$ at the transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates Transener, TGS and Refinor report under local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of September 30, 2021, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

49% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$435 million[2] in the third quarter 2021 ('Q3 21'), explained by the rise in prices of oil, gas and petrochemical products, increased physical volume sold in all our businesses and higher sales of own fuel to thermal power plants.

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q3 21 Q3 20 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 4,512 4,000 +13%

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 31.0 40.3 -23%









Hydrocarbon Production (k boe/day) 57.4 46.8 +23%

Gas over total production 92% 91% +0%

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.4 2.5 +76%

Average oil price (US$/bbl) 61.6 40.4 +52%









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 129 90 +43%

Average price (US$/ton) 1,123 748 +50%











27% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$262 million in Q3 21, explained by an increase of US$68 million in oil and gas, offset by decreases of US$6 million in power generation and US$6 million in holding and others.

Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$131 million, US$53 million higher than the third quarter 2020 ('Q3 20'), mainly due to better operating margin in oil and gas, offset by higher losses from the holding of financial securities and the own debt buyback profit recorded in Q3 20.

Consolidated net debt decreased to US$917 million as of September 30, 2021, recording a continuous and significant reduction (mainly AR$-nominated maturities) compared to the US$1,148 million recorded by the end of 2020.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 9.30.2021

As of 12.31.2020

AR$ US$ FX 98.74

AR$ US$ FX 84.15 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

159,563 1,616

135,445 1,610 Intangible assets

3,814 39

3,455 41 Right-of-use assets

1,440 15

867 10 Deferred tax assets

6,874 70

9,082 108 Investments in joint ventures and associates

70,500 714

46,229 549 Financial assets at amortized cost

9,906 100

8,428 100 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

4,780 48

942 11 Other assets

61 1

57 1 Trade and other receivables

2,599 26

3,631 43 Total non-current assets

259,537 2,628

208,136 2,473 Inventories

14,175 144

9,766 116 Financial assets at amortized cost

- -

2,062 25 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

32,940 334

27,382 325 Derivative financial instruments

1 0

1 - Trade and other receivables

47,840 485

28,678 341 Cash and cash equivalents

17,117 173

11,900 141 Total current assets

112,073 1,135

79,789 948 Assets classified as held for sale

- -

123,603 1,469 Total assets

371,610 3,764

411,528 4,890













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

169,789 1,720

120,247 1,428 Non-controlling interest

675 7

28,631 341 Total equity

170,464 1,726

148,878 1,769













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures and associates

378 4

161 2 Provisions

13,921 141

9,326 111 Income tax liabilities

18,855 191

11,004 131 Taxes payables

151 2

128 2 Deferred tax liabilities

- -

93 1 Defined benefit plans

2,165 22

1,460 17 Borrowings

134,564 1,363

115,428 1,372 Other payables

1,289 13

1,418 16 Total non-current liabilities

171,323 1,735

139,018 1,652 Provisions

546 6

1,379 16 Income tax liabilities

498 5

897 11 Taxes payables

3,947 40

3,030 36 Defined benefit plans

298 3

298 4 Salaries and social security payable

2,099 21

1,935 23 Derivative financial instruments

16 0

40 - Borrowings

6,041 61

20,377 242 Trade and other payables

16,378 166

9,778 116 Total current liabilities

29,823 302

37,734 448 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale

- -

85,898 1,021 Total liabilities

201,146 2,037

262,650 3,121













Total liabilities and equity

371,610 3,764

411,528 4,890

Consolidated income statement

(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2021 and 2020, in millions)





Nine-month period

Third quarter Figures in million

2021

2020

2021

2020



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

103,740 1,102

53,669 787

42,529 435

21,515 291 Cost of sales

(62,652) (666)

(32,369) (482)

(27,309) (280)

(12,060) (164)

























Gross profit

41,088 436

21,300 305

15,220 155

9,455 127

























Selling expenses

(1,752) (18)

(1,356) (20)

(669) (6)

(356) (4) Administrative expenses

(6,301) (67)

(4,848) (71)

(2,258) (23)

(1,674) (22) Exploration expenses

(50) -

(21) -

(6) -

(12) - Other operating income

8,864 92

2,506 37

4,018 42

1,245 17 Other operating expenses

(4,623) (50)

(1,781) (26)

(792) (8)

(505) (7) Impairment of financial assets

(229) (3)

(851) (13)

(33) (1)

(863) (13) Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories

(172) (2)

(4,316) (67)

- -

- - Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

8,131 85

4,810 66

5,030 51

1,652 20

























Operating income

44,956 473

15,443 211

20,510 210

8,942 118

























Financial income

619 7

529 8

282 4

234 4 Financial costs

(14,128) (151)

(8,598) (127)

(6,287) (65)

(3,250) (45) Other financial results

2,813 29

3,353 48

(118) -

1,593 20 Financial results, net

(10,696) (115)

(4,716) (71)

(6,123) (61)

(1,423) (21)

























Profit before tax

34,260 358

10,727 140

14,387 149

7,519 97

























Income tax

(7,786) (83)

(2,731) (34)

(1,680) (19)

(1,332) (20)

























Net income for continuing operations

26,474 275

7,996 106

12,707 130

6,187 77

























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(7,129) (75)

(1,765) (23)

- -

(17) 1

























Net income (loss) for the period

19,345 200

6,231 83

12,707 130

6,170 78 Attributable to the owners of the Company

22,577 234

7,156 96

12,804 131

6,161 78 Continuing operations

26,303 273

8,101 108

12,804 131

6,159 77 Discontinued operations

(3,726) (39)

(945) (12)

- -

2 1 Attributable to the non-controlling interests

(3,232) (34)

(925) (13)

(97) (1)

9 -

























Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

16.11 0.17

4.56 0.06

9.23 0.09

4.08 0.05 From continuing operations

18.76 0.19

5.16 0.07

9.23 0.09

4.08 0.05 From discontinued operations

(2.66) (0.03)

(0.60) (0.01)

- -

0.00 0.00

























Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders

402.65 4.18

113.90 1.53

230.69 2.36

101.99 1.29 From continuing operations

469.10 4.87

128.94 1.72

230.69 2.36

101.96 1.28 From discontinued operations

(66.45) (0.70)

(15.04) (0.19)

- -

0.03 0.02

























Average outstanding common shares

1,401.8



1,570.7



1,387.6



1,510.2

Outstanding common shares by the end of period

1,386.4



1,479.0



1,386.4



1,479.0



For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 21 results on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO; Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa3Q21VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$115 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

