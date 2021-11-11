Cascades Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Good packaging market dynamics and improved performance in tissue partially mitigate continued inflationary pressure on costs

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Q3 2021 Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations 2 )

Sales of $1,030 million (compared with $956 million in Q2 2021 (+8%) and $1,014 million in Q3 2020 (+2%))

As reported (including specific items)

Adjusted (excluding specific items 1 )

Following the July 2021 announcement regarding the monetization of its 57.6% controlling equity interest in Reno de Medici S.p.A. (RDM) for €1.45 per share, or $461 million including foreign exchange contracts and before related transaction fees of $11 million , financial information for the Boxboard Europe segment is presented as discontinued operations. The transaction closed on October 26, 2021 2 .

Net debt 1 of $1,760 million as at September 30, 2021 (compared with $1,707 million as at June 30, 2021 ). Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio 1 of 3.8x up from 3.5x as at June 30, 2021 . Taking into account the monetization of our investment in RDM, net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio 1 would have been 2.8x.

During the third quarter, the Corporation purchased 1,651,600 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $15.45 .

Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $4 million in Q3 2021, compared to $65 million in Q2 2021 and to $39 million in Q3 20202; Forecasted 2021 net capital expenditures of between $275 million and $300 million , encompassing $155 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA .

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "Our third quarter performance reflects the ongoing dynamic nature of the North American macro environment and the announced production impact in our containerboard segment related to water effluent treatment system issues at our Niagara Falls complex. We are encouraged with our results given this context, and with the sequential improvement in our tissue business. We continued to see inflationary pressures on input costs, notably raw materials, but also in labour, transportation and energy, across our operations in the third quarter, the effects of which were partially offset by the roll-out of announced price increases and our continued cost management initiatives. Sequentially, in containerboard, good demand levels and realized benefits from the continued roll-out of price increases helped to offset higher raw material prices and the impact from reduced production at our Niagara Falls complex, which reduced our sequential OIBD by $26 million and $10 million, respectively. Specialty packaging results reflected solid demand and incremental benefits from price increases which, combined, largely mitigated higher costs. On the tissue side, demand and pricing trends were more positive sequentially, while higher input costs, notably raw materials and transportation, remained headwinds.

At the corporate level, we successfully completed the monetization of our majority 57.6% equity position in Reno de Medici in late October. Our exit from European boxboard markets, recent 50% dividend increase and ongoing share buy-back program through which 1.65 million shares were repurchased in the third quarter, underscore our commitment to creating long term value for the Corporation and our Shareholders. As part of our focus to reinforce our financial flexibility and optimize our capital structure through a strategic deployment of capital, we subsequently completed the repurchase of US$299 million of our long-term notes on November 9, 2021."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "Looking ahead, we are forecasting sequentially stable results for the fourth quarter, with the impact of inflationary pressures on input costs largely mitigated by steady demand and the roll-out of price increases in our business segments. In containerboard, solid demand and ongoing flow-through of the third price increase are expected to offset higher raw material costs and inflationary headwinds in input costs. Likewise, good demand and price increases in Specialty packaging are expected to counter cost pressure. Finally, considering usual seasonal softness, we are forecasting results and demand levels in our tissue papers segment to be stable sequentially, with continued benefits from the ongoing roll-out of sales price increases countering higher raw material prices and pressures on costs."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 20202







Sales 1,030

956

1,014

As Reported





Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1 136

87

123

Operating income 73

23

54

Net earnings 32

3

49

per common share $0.32

$0.02

$0.51

Adjusted1





Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 107

98

133

Operating income 44

34

64

Net earnings (loss) (1)

8

48

per common share ($0.01)

$0.07

$0.50

Margin (OIBD) 10.4 % 10.3 % 13.1 %

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Segmented OIBD as reported

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 20202







Packaging Products





Containerboard 88 95 101 Boxboard Europe 39 11 31 Specialty Products 17 18 16







Tissue Papers 47 (5) 25







Corporate Activities (16) (21) (19) Total before discontinued operations 175 98 154 Discontinued operations - Boxboard Europe (39) (11) (31) OIBD as reported 136 87 123

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Segmented adjusted OIBD1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 20202







Packaging Products





Containerboard 94 100 100 Boxboard Europe 17 11 29 Specialty Products 17 18 16







Tissue Papers 12 1 36







Corporate Activities (16) (21) (19) Total before discontinued operations 124 109 162 Discontinued operations - Boxboard Europe (17) (11) (29) Adjusted OIBD1 107 98 133

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 (compared to the same period last year 2 )

Sales of $1,030 million increased by $16 million, or 2%, compared with the same period last year. This was driven by better pricing and mix in the packaging segments. These benefits were partially offset by a less favourable Canadian dollar - US dollar exchange rate, and lower volumes in the Containerboard segment as a result of the water effluent system issues at the Niagara Falls complex.

The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $136 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $123 million in the third quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, third quarter OIBD totaled $107 million, a decrease of $26 million, or 20% from the $133 million generated in the same period last year. This decrease is largely attributable to higher raw material costs and inflationary pressures in labour, transportation and energy in all segments, and lower volumes in Containerboard. There were partially offset by benefits of pricing increases in all business segments and better mix.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our third quarter 2021 OIBD and/or net earnings were:

$39 million of gains from the sale of buildings related to closed plants in the USA and Canada recorded in Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);

$5 million of restructuring charges and closure costs recorded in Containerboard Packaging segment and Tissue Papers segment as part of profitability improvement and restructuring initiatives (OIBD and net earnings);

$5 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings);

$3 million foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings);

$20 million total gain from a business combination and an unrealized gain on financial instruments within discontinued operations (net earnings).

For the 3-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation posted net earnings of $32 million, or $0.32 per common share, compared to net earnings of $49 million, or $0.51 per common share, in the same period of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net loss of $1 million in the third quarter of 2021, or $(0.01) per common share, compared to net earnings of $48 million, or $0.50 per common share, in the same period of 2020.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on December 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2021. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the third quarter of 2021, Cascades purchased 1,651,600 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $15.45.

2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2021 third quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international dial-in 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until December 11, 2021 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international dial-in 1-416-764-8677), access code 673337.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 151 384 Accounts receivable 545 659 Current income tax assets 19 23 Inventories 502 569 Current portion of financial assets 11 5 Assets classified as held for sale 1,066 —

2,294 1,640 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 87 82 Property, plant and equipment 2,441 2,772 Intangible assets with finite useful life 129 160 Financial assets 5 16 Other assets 46 50 Deferred income tax assets 133 170 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 510 522

5,645 5,412 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 7 12 Trade and other payables 637 861 Current income tax liabilities 12 17 Current portion of long-term debt 74 102 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 11 14 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 20 25 Liabilities classified as held for sale 698 —

1,459 1,031 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,830 1,949 Provisions for contingencies and charges 53 57 Financial liabilities 6 6 Other liabilities 117 202 Deferred income tax liabilities 196 210

3,661 3,455 Equity



Capital stock 614 622 Contributed surplus 13 13 Retained earnings 1,181 1,146 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27) (28) Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,781 1,753 Non-controlling interests including share of assets and liabilities held for sale 203 204 Total equity 1,984 1,957

5,645 5,412

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS



For the 3-month periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales 1,030 1,014 2,928 3,075 Cost of sales and expenses







Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $63 million for 3-month period (2020 — $69 million) and $192 million for 9-month period (2020 — $192 million)) 901 867 2,532 2,585 Selling and administrative expenses 86 83 260 276 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (39) (7) (39) (5) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 5 16 16 31 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1) — 1 (1) Loss on derivative financial instruments 5 1 18 1

957 960 2,788 2,887 Operating income 73 54 140 188 Financing expense 22 24 64 76 Interest expense on employee future benefits 1 1 3 3 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — 6 — 6 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments 3 (11) (3) (3) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (4) (3) (11) (9) Earnings before income taxes 51 37 87 115 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 30 (7) 38 10 Net earnings from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for the period 21 44 49 105 Results from discontinued operations 25 14 30 52 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period 46 58 79 157 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 14 9 22 32 Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 32 49 57 125 Net earnings from continuing operations per common share







Basic $0.18 $0.43 $0.39 $1.01 Diluted $0.18 $0.42 $0.39 $0.99 Net earnings per common share







Basic $0.32 $0.51 $0.56 $1.32 Diluted $0.32 $0.50 $0.56 $1.30 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 102,129,769 95,019,694 102,229,534 94,577,538 Weighted average number of diluted common shares 103,156,393 96,077,440 103,292,002 95,735,264









Net earnings attributable to Shareholders:







Continuing operations 18 41 40 95 Discontinued operations 14 8 17 30 Net earnings 32 49 57 125

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the 3-month periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period 46 58 79 157 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries 26 (23) (3) 20 Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued operations (1) 9 (21) 23 Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities (15) 13 3 (13) Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities from discontinued operations — (6) 12 (14) Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments 2 2 5 2 Recovery of (provision for) income taxes 1 — (2) — Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations — — (2) —

13 (5) (8) 18 Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits 8 (4) 29 (19) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes (1) 1 (7) 5

7 (3) 22 (14) Other comprehensive income (loss) 20 (8) 14 4 Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period 66 50 93 161 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period 14 12 13 43 Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period 52 38 80 118 Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders:







Continuing operations 38 31 65 89 Discontinued operations 14 7 15 29 Comprehensive income 52 38 80 118

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY



For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 622 13 1,146 (28) 1,753 204 1,957 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 57 — 57 22 79 Other comprehensive income (loss) — — 22 1 23 (9) 14

— — 79 1 80 13 93 Dividends — — (29) — (29) (10) (39) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations — — — — — (3) (3) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 2 — — — 2 — 2 Redemption of common shares (10) — (16) — (26) — (26) Acquisition of non-controlling interests — — 1 — 1 (1) — Balance - End of period 614 13 1,181 (27) 1,781 203 1,984













For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2020 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 491 15 1,003 (17) 1,492 177 1,669 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 125 — 125 32 157 Other comprehensive income (loss) — — (14) 7 (7) 11 4

— — 111 7 118 43 161 Dividends — — (22) — (22) (11) (33) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations — — — — — (2) (2) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 9 (2) — — 7 — 7 Redemption of common shares (2) — (3) — (5) — (5) Balance - End of period 498 13 1,089 (10) 1,590 207 1,797

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the 3-month periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities from continuing operations







Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 32 49 57 125 Results from discontinued operations (25) (14) (30) (52) Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests 11 6 13 22 Net earnings from continuing operations 18 41 40 95 Adjustments for:







Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits 23 25 67 79 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — 6 — 6 Depreciation and amortization 63 69 192 192 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (39) (7) (39) (5) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 5 16 16 31 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 5 1 18 1 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments 3 (11) (3) (3) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 30 (7) 38 10 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (4) (3) (11) (9) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 3 3 9 10 Net financing expense paid (41) (48) (85) (71) Premium paid on repurchase of long-term debt — (4) — (4) Net income taxes received (paid) 1 (1) 2 8 Dividends received — 2 5 7 Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities (9) (4) (22) (20)

58 78 227 327 Changes in non-cash working capital components (13) 35 (85) (8)

45 113 142 319 Investing activities from continuing operations







Disposals in associates and joint ventures — 4 1 3 Payments for property, plant and equipment (54) (46) (191) (147) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 50 7 51 9 Change in intangible and other assets (3) (3) (14) (7) Cash received from business combinations — — — 2

(7) (38) (153) (140) Financing activities from continuing operations







Bank loans and advances — — (5) (2) Change in credit facilities 1 (138) — (81) Issuance of unsecured senior notes, net of related expenses — 409 — 409 Repurchase of unsecured senior notes — (264) — (264) Increase in other long-term debt — — 5 — Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (19) (12) (63) (32) Settlement of derivative financial instruments — — — 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 2 — 2 7 Redemption of common shares (26) — (26) (5) Payment of other liabilities — — — (121) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and acquisition of non-controlling interests (4) (4) (12) (11) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (13) (7) (29) (22)

(59) (16) (128) (121) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing operations (21) 59 (139) 58 Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations and reclassification of cash and cash equivalent as held for sale — 8 (94) 14 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (21) 67 (233) 72 Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 1 (2) — — Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 171 162 384 155 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 151 227 151 227

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.

The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.











SALES TO







For the 3-month periods ended September 30

Canada United States Italy Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Packaging Products



















Containerboard 303 307 204 199 — — — — 507 506 Boxboard Europe — — — — 86 79 269 182 355 261 Specialty Products 42 42 102 75 — — — — 144 117 Inter-segment sales (3) (2) (7) (2) — — — — (10) (4)

342 347 299 272 86 79 269 182 996 880 Tissue Papers 68 72 276 292 — — — — 344 364 Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities 40 32 5 (1) — — — — 45 31

450 451 580 563 86 79 269 182 1,385 1,275 Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe — — — — (86) (79) (269) (182) (355) (261)

450 451 580 563 — — — — 1,030 1,014















SALES TO



For the 9-month periods ended September 30,

Canada United States Italy Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Packaging Products



















Containerboard 903 835 604 582 — — — 1 1,507 1,418 Boxboard Europe — — — — 260 240 634 558 894 798 Specialty Products 147 119 250 229 — — — 2 397 350 Inter-segment sales (10) (9) (14) (3) — — — — (24) (12)

1,040 945 840 808 260 240 634 561 2,774 2,554 Tissue Papers 183 207 750 1,026 — — — 1 933 1,234 Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities 105 86 10 (1) — — — — 115 85

1,328 1,238 1,600 1,833 260 240 634 562 3,822 3,873 Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe — — — — (260) (240) (634) (558) (894) (798)

1,328 1,238 1,600 1,833 — — — 4 2,928 3,075



OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

For the 3-month periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Packaging Products







Containerboard 88 101 279 286 Boxboard Europe 39 31 73 104 Specialty Products 17 16 53 43

144 148 405 433 Tissue Papers 47 25 60 118 Corporate Activities (16) (19) (60) (67) Operating income before depreciation and amortization before discontinued operations 175 154 405 484 Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe (39) (31) (73) (104) Operating income before depreciation and amortization 136 123 332 380 Depreciation and amortization (63) (69) (192) (192) Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits (23) (25) (67) (79) Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — (6) — (6) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on long-term debt and financial instruments (3) 11 3 3 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 4 3 11 9 Earnings before income taxes 51 37 87 115



PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Packaging Products







Containerboard 33 36 139 67 Boxboard Europe 11 14 28 23 Specialty Products 7 6 23 15

51 56 190 105 Tissue Papers 14 23 26 62 Corporate Activities 15 5 26 16 Total acquisitions before discontinued operations 80 84 242 183 Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe (11) (14) (28) (23) Total acquisitions 69 70 214 160 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (50) (7) (51) (9) Right-of-use assets acquisitions and acquisitions included in other debts (18) (21) (30) (32)

1 42 133 119 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of period 42 30 46 52 End of period (39) (33) (39) (33) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 4 39 140 138

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gain or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.

Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.

Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:



Q3 2021

Including Discontinued Operations Exclusion of

Discontinued

Operations As reported (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard

Europe Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate

Activities Boxboard

Europe Consolidated Operating income (loss) 58 24 13 29 (27) (24) 73 Depreciation and amortization 30 15 4 18 11 (15) 63 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 88 39 17 47 (16) (39) 136 Specific items:













Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — (18) — (39) — 18 (39) Restructuring costs 1 — — 4 — — 5 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 5 (4) — — — 4 5

6 (22) — (35) — 22 (29) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 94 17 17 12 (16) (17) 107 Adjusted operating income (loss) 64 2 13 (6) (27) (2) 44



Q2 2021

Including Discontinued Operations Exclusion of

Discontinued

Operations As reported (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard

Europe Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate

Activities Boxboard

Europe Consolidated Operating income (loss) 64 (1) 14 (22) (33) 1 23 Depreciation and amortization 31 12 4 17 12 (12) 64 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 95 11 18 (5) (21) (11) 87 Specific items :













Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others — 2 — — — (2) — Impairment charges — — — 1 — — 1 Restructuring costs — — — 5 — — 5 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 5 (2) — — — 2 5

5 — — 6 — — 11 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 100 11 18 1 (21) (11) 98 Adjusted operating income (loss) 69 (1) 14 (16) (33) 1 34



Q3 2020

As reported in 2020 Exclusion of

Discontinued

Operations1 As reported (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard

Europe Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate

Activities Boxboard

Europe Consolidated Operating income (loss) 71 19 11 3 (31) (19) 54 Depreciation and amortization 30 12 5 22 12 (12) 69 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 101 31 16 25 (19) (31) 123 Specific items:













Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (5) — — (2) — — (7) Impairment charges — — — 13 — — 13 Restructuring costs 3 — — — — — 3 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 (2) — — — 2 1

(1) (2) — 11 — 2 10 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 100 29 16 36 (19) (29) 133 Adjusted operating income (loss) 70 17 11 14 (31) (17) 64

1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Net earnings, as per IFRS, are reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 20201







Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 32 3 49 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 14 2 9 Results from discontinued operations (25) 3 (14) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 30 2 (7) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (4) (5) (3) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments 3 (3) (11) Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and loss on repurchase of long-term debt 23 21 31 Operating income 73 23 54 Specific items:





Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (39) — (7) Impairment charges — 1 13 Restructuring costs 5 5 3 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 5 5 1

(29) 11 10 Adjusted operating income 44 34 64 Depreciation and amortization 63 64 69 Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization 107 98 133

1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per common share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per common share:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE 1

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020















As per IFRS 32 3 49

$0.32 $0.02 $0.51 Specific items:













Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (39) — (7)

($0.31) — ($0.05) Impairment charges — 1 13

— $0.01 $0.10 Restructuring costs 5 5 3

$0.04 $0.04 $0.03 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 5 5 1

$0.03 $0.03 $0.01 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — — 6

— — $0.05 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments 3 (3) (11)

$0.03 ($0.03) ($0.12) Included in discontinued operations, net of tax (20) — (2)

($0.12) — ($0.01) Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest1 13 (3) (4)

— — ($0.02)

(33) 5 (1)

($0.33) $0.05 ($0.01) Adjusted (1) 8 48

($0.01) $0.07 $0.50

1 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments. Please refer to "Provision for (recovery of) income taxes" section for more details.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 20201 Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations 45 40 113 Changes in non-cash working capital components 13 47 (35) Depreciation and amortization (63) (64) (69) Net income taxes paid (received) (1) 1 1 Net financing expense paid 41 4 48 Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase — — 4 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others 39 — 7 Impairment charges and restructuring costs (5) (6) (16) Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments (5) (5) (1) Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities 9 6 2 Operating income 73 23 54 Depreciation and amortization 63 64 69 Operating income before depreciation and amortization 136 87 123

1 2020 consolidated results and consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 20202 Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations 45 40 113 Changes in non-cash working capital components 13 47 (35) Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations(excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) 58 87 78 Specific items paid 12 2 9 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations 70 89 87 Capital expenditures & other assets1 and right-of-use assets payments, net of disposals (18) (83) (53) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests (17) (10) (11) Adjusted free cash flow generated (used) 35 (4) 23 Adjusted free cash flow generated (used) per common share (in Canadian dollars) $0.34 ($0.04) $0.24 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 102,129,769 102,281,072 95,019,694

1 Excluding increase in investments. 2 2020 consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Long-term debt 1,830 1,799 1,947 Current portion of long-term debt 74 72 253 Bank loans and advances 7 7 9 Total debt 1,911 1,878 2,209 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 151 171 227 Net debt as reported 1,760 1,707 1,982 Adjusted OIBD as reported on a last twelve months basis 466 492 535 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio 3.8 x 3.5 x 3.1 x







Net debt as reported 1,760 1,707 1,982 Net proceeds of disposal of RDM (450) (461) — Pro forma net debt 1,310 1,246 1,982 Adjusted OIBD as reported on a last twelve months basis 466 492 535 Pro forma net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio 2.8 x 2.5 x 3.7 x

Source:

Allan Hogg

Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

