Cascades Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Good packaging market dynamics and improved performance in tissue partially mitigate continued inflationary pressure on costs
Q3 2021 Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations2)
- Sales of $1,030 million (compared with $956 million in Q2 2021 (+8%) and $1,014 million in Q3 2020 (+2%))
- As reported (including specific items)
- Adjusted (excluding specific items1)
- Following the July 2021 announcement regarding the monetization of its 57.6% controlling equity interest in Reno de Medici S.p.A. (RDM) for €1.45 per share, or $461 million including foreign exchange contracts and before related transaction fees of $11 million, financial information for the Boxboard Europe segment is presented as discontinued operations. The transaction closed on October 26, 20212.
- Net debt1 of $1,760 million as at September 30, 2021 (compared with $1,707 million as at June 30, 2021). Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 of 3.8x up from 3.5x as at June 30, 2021. Taking into account the monetization of our investment in RDM, net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 would have been 2.8x.
- During the third quarter, the Corporation purchased 1,651,600 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $15.45.
- Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $4 million in Q3 2021, compared to $65 million in Q2 2021 and to $39 million in Q3 20202; Forecasted 2021 net capital expenditures of between $275 million and $300 million, encompassing $155 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA.
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "Our third quarter performance reflects the ongoing dynamic nature of the North American macro environment and the announced production impact in our containerboard segment related to water effluent treatment system issues at our Niagara Falls complex. We are encouraged with our results given this context, and with the sequential improvement in our tissue business. We continued to see inflationary pressures on input costs, notably raw materials, but also in labour, transportation and energy, across our operations in the third quarter, the effects of which were partially offset by the roll-out of announced price increases and our continued cost management initiatives. Sequentially, in containerboard, good demand levels and realized benefits from the continued roll-out of price increases helped to offset higher raw material prices and the impact from reduced production at our Niagara Falls complex, which reduced our sequential OIBD by $26 million and $10 million, respectively. Specialty packaging results reflected solid demand and incremental benefits from price increases which, combined, largely mitigated higher costs. On the tissue side, demand and pricing trends were more positive sequentially, while higher input costs, notably raw materials and transportation, remained headwinds.
At the corporate level, we successfully completed the monetization of our majority 57.6% equity position in Reno de Medici in late October. Our exit from European boxboard markets, recent 50% dividend increase and ongoing share buy-back program through which 1.65 million shares were repurchased in the third quarter, underscore our commitment to creating long term value for the Corporation and our Shareholders. As part of our focus to reinforce our financial flexibility and optimize our capital structure through a strategic deployment of capital, we subsequently completed the repurchase of US$299 million of our long-term notes on November 9, 2021."
Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "Looking ahead, we are forecasting sequentially stable results for the fourth quarter, with the impact of inflationary pressures on input costs largely mitigated by steady demand and the roll-out of price increases in our business segments. In containerboard, solid demand and ongoing flow-through of the third price increase are expected to offset higher raw material costs and inflationary headwinds in input costs. Likewise, good demand and price increases in Specialty packaging are expected to counter cost pressure. Finally, considering usual seasonal softness, we are forecasting results and demand levels in our tissue papers segment to be stable sequentially, with continued benefits from the ongoing roll-out of sales price increases countering higher raw material prices and pressures on costs."
Financial Summary
Selected consolidated information
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 20202
Sales
1,030
956
1,014
As Reported
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1
136
87
123
Operating income
73
23
54
Net earnings
32
3
49
per common share
$0.32
$0.02
$0.51
Adjusted1
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)
107
98
133
Operating income
44
34
64
Net earnings (loss)
(1)
8
48
per common share
($0.01)
$0.07
$0.50
Margin (OIBD)
10.4
%
10.3
%
13.1
%
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Segmented OIBD as reported
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 20202
Packaging Products
Containerboard
88
95
101
Boxboard Europe
39
11
31
Specialty Products
17
18
16
Tissue Papers
47
(5)
25
Corporate Activities
(16)
(21)
(19)
Total before discontinued operations
175
98
154
Discontinued operations - Boxboard Europe
(39)
(11)
(31)
OIBD as reported
136
87
123
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Segmented adjusted OIBD1
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 20202
Packaging Products
Containerboard
94
100
100
Boxboard Europe
17
11
29
Specialty Products
17
18
16
Tissue Papers
12
1
36
Corporate Activities
(16)
(21)
(19)
Total before discontinued operations
124
109
162
Discontinued operations - Boxboard Europe
(17)
(11)
(29)
Adjusted OIBD1
107
98
133
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Analysis of results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 (compared to the same period last year2)
Sales of $1,030 million increased by $16 million, or 2%, compared with the same period last year. This was driven by better pricing and mix in the packaging segments. These benefits were partially offset by a less favourable Canadian dollar - US dollar exchange rate, and lower volumes in the Containerboard segment as a result of the water effluent system issues at the Niagara Falls complex.
The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $136 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $123 million in the third quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, third quarter OIBD totaled $107 million, a decrease of $26 million, or 20% from the $133 million generated in the same period last year. This decrease is largely attributable to higher raw material costs and inflationary pressures in labour, transportation and energy in all segments, and lower volumes in Containerboard. There were partially offset by benefits of pricing increases in all business segments and better mix.
The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our third quarter 2021 OIBD and/or net earnings were:
- $39 million of gains from the sale of buildings related to closed plants in the USA and Canada recorded in Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);
- $5 million of restructuring charges and closure costs recorded in Containerboard Packaging segment and Tissue Papers segment as part of profitability improvement and restructuring initiatives (OIBD and net earnings);
- $5 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings);
- $3 million foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings);
- $20 million total gain from a business combination and an unrealized gain on financial instruments within discontinued operations (net earnings).
For the 3-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation posted net earnings of $32 million, or $0.32 per common share, compared to net earnings of $49 million, or $0.51 per common share, in the same period of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net loss of $1 million in the third quarter of 2021, or $(0.01) per common share, compared to net earnings of $48 million, or $0.50 per common share, in the same period of 2020.
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid
The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on December 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2021. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the third quarter of 2021, Cascades purchased 1,651,600 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $15.45.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
151
384
Accounts receivable
545
659
Current income tax assets
19
23
Inventories
502
569
Current portion of financial assets
11
5
Assets classified as held for sale
1,066
—
2,294
1,640
Long-term assets
Investments in associates and joint ventures
87
82
Property, plant and equipment
2,441
2,772
Intangible assets with finite useful life
129
160
Financial assets
5
16
Other assets
46
50
Deferred income tax assets
133
170
Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life
510
522
5,645
5,412
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Bank loans and advances
7
12
Trade and other payables
637
861
Current income tax liabilities
12
17
Current portion of long-term debt
74
102
Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges
11
14
Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities
20
25
Liabilities classified as held for sale
698
—
1,459
1,031
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
1,830
1,949
Provisions for contingencies and charges
53
57
Financial liabilities
6
6
Other liabilities
117
202
Deferred income tax liabilities
196
210
3,661
3,455
Equity
Capital stock
614
622
Contributed surplus
13
13
Retained earnings
1,181
1,146
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27)
(28)
Equity attributable to Shareholders
1,781
1,753
Non-controlling interests including share of assets and liabilities held for sale
203
204
Total equity
1,984
1,957
5,645
5,412
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 9-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales
1,030
1,014
2,928
3,075
Cost of sales and expenses
Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $63 million for 3-month period (2020 — $69 million) and $192 million for 9-month period (2020 — $192 million))
901
867
2,532
2,585
Selling and administrative expenses
86
83
260
276
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(39)
(7)
(39)
(5)
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
5
16
16
31
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(1)
—
1
(1)
Loss on derivative financial instruments
5
1
18
1
957
960
2,788
2,887
Operating income
73
54
140
188
Financing expense
22
24
64
76
Interest expense on employee future benefits
1
1
3
3
Loss on repurchase of long-term debt
—
6
—
6
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
3
(11)
(3)
(3)
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(4)
(3)
(11)
(9)
Earnings before income taxes
51
37
87
115
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
30
(7)
38
10
Net earnings from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for the period
21
44
49
105
Results from discontinued operations
25
14
30
52
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
46
58
79
157
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
14
9
22
32
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
32
49
57
125
Net earnings from continuing operations per common share
Basic
$0.18
$0.43
$0.39
$1.01
Diluted
$0.18
$0.42
$0.39
$0.99
Net earnings per common share
Basic
$0.32
$0.51
$0.56
$1.32
Diluted
$0.32
$0.50
$0.56
$1.30
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
102,129,769
95,019,694
102,229,534
94,577,538
Weighted average number of diluted common shares
103,156,393
96,077,440
103,292,002
95,735,264
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders:
Continuing operations
18
41
40
95
Discontinued operations
14
8
17
30
Net earnings
32
49
57
125
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 9-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
46
58
79
157
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings
Translation adjustments
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries
26
(23)
(3)
20
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued operations
(1)
9
(21)
23
Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities
(15)
13
3
(13)
Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities from discontinued operations
—
(6)
12
(14)
Cash flow hedges
Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments
2
2
5
2
Recovery of (provision for) income taxes
1
—
(2)
—
Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations
—
—
(2)
—
13
(5)
(8)
18
Items that are not released to earnings
Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits
8
(4)
29
(19)
Recovery of (provision for) income taxes
(1)
1
(7)
5
7
(3)
22
(14)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
20
(8)
14
4
Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period
66
50
93
161
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period
14
12
13
43
Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period
52
38
80
118
Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders:
Continuing operations
38
31
65
89
Discontinued operations
14
7
15
29
Comprehensive income
52
38
80
118
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2021
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
CAPITAL STOCK
CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS
RETAINED EARNINGS
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
TOTAL EQUITY
Balance - Beginning of period
622
13
1,146
(28)
1,753
204
1,957
Comprehensive income (loss)
Net earnings
—
—
57
—
57
22
79
Other comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
22
1
23
(9)
14
—
—
79
1
80
13
93
Dividends
—
—
(29)
—
(29)
(10)
(39)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(3)
(3)
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
2
—
—
—
2
—
2
Redemption of common shares
(10)
—
(16)
—
(26)
—
(26)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
—
—
1
—
1
(1)
—
Balance - End of period
614
13
1,181
(27)
1,781
203
1,984
For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2020
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
CAPITAL STOCK
CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS
RETAINED EARNINGS
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
TOTAL EQUITY
Balance - Beginning of period
491
15
1,003
(17)
1,492
177
1,669
Comprehensive income (loss)
Net earnings
—
—
125
—
125
32
157
Other comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
(14)
7
(7)
11
4
—
—
111
7
118
43
161
Dividends
—
—
(22)
—
(22)
(11)
(33)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(2)
(2)
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
9
(2)
—
—
7
—
7
Redemption of common shares
(2)
—
(3)
—
(5)
—
(5)
Balance - End of period
498
13
1,089
(10)
1,590
207
1,797
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 9-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating activities from continuing operations
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
32
49
57
125
Results from discontinued operations
(25)
(14)
(30)
(52)
Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests
11
6
13
22
Net earnings from continuing operations
18
41
40
95
Adjustments for:
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits
23
25
67
79
Loss on repurchase of long-term debt
—
6
—
6
Depreciation and amortization
63
69
192
192
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(39)
(7)
(39)
(5)
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
5
16
16
31
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
5
1
18
1
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
3
(11)
(3)
(3)
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
30
(7)
38
10
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(4)
(3)
(11)
(9)
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
3
3
9
10
Net financing expense paid
(41)
(48)
(85)
(71)
Premium paid on repurchase of long-term debt
—
(4)
—
(4)
Net income taxes received (paid)
1
(1)
2
8
Dividends received
—
2
5
7
Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities
(9)
(4)
(22)
(20)
58
78
227
327
Changes in non-cash working capital components
(13)
35
(85)
(8)
45
113
142
319
Investing activities from continuing operations
Disposals in associates and joint ventures
—
4
1
3
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(54)
(46)
(191)
(147)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
50
7
51
9
Change in intangible and other assets
(3)
(3)
(14)
(7)
Cash received from business combinations
—
—
—
2
(7)
(38)
(153)
(140)
Financing activities from continuing operations
Bank loans and advances
—
—
(5)
(2)
Change in credit facilities
1
(138)
—
(81)
Issuance of unsecured senior notes, net of related expenses
—
409
—
409
Repurchase of unsecured senior notes
—
(264)
—
(264)
Increase in other long-term debt
—
—
5
—
Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations
(19)
(12)
(63)
(32)
Settlement of derivative financial instruments
—
—
—
1
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
2
—
2
7
Redemption of common shares
(26)
—
(26)
(5)
Payment of other liabilities
—
—
—
(121)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and acquisition of non-controlling interests
(4)
(4)
(12)
(11)
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders
(13)
(7)
(29)
(22)
(59)
(16)
(128)
(121)
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing operations
(21)
59
(139)
58
Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations and reclassification of cash and cash equivalent as held for sale
—
8
(94)
14
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(21)
67
(233)
72
Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
1
(2)
—
—
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period
171
162
384
155
Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period
151
227
151
227
SEGMENTED INFORMATION
The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.
The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.
SALES TO
For the 3-month periods ended September 30
Canada
United States
Italy
Other countries
Total
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Packaging Products
Containerboard
303
307
204
199
—
—
—
—
507
506
Boxboard Europe
—
—
—
—
86
79
269
182
355
261
Specialty Products
42
42
102
75
—
—
—
—
144
117
Inter-segment sales
(3)
(2)
(7)
(2)
—
—
—
—
(10)
(4)
342
347
299
272
86
79
269
182
996
880
Tissue Papers
68
72
276
292
—
—
—
—
344
364
Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities
40
32
5
(1)
—
—
—
—
45
31
450
451
580
563
86
79
269
182
1,385
1,275
Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe
—
—
—
—
(86)
(79)
(269)
(182)
(355)
(261)
450
451
580
563
—
—
—
—
1,030
1,014
SALES TO
For the 9-month periods ended September 30,
Canada
United States
Italy
Other countries
Total
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Packaging Products
Containerboard
903
835
604
582
—
—
—
1
1,507
1,418
Boxboard Europe
—
—
—
—
260
240
634
558
894
798
Specialty Products
147
119
250
229
—
—
—
2
397
350
Inter-segment sales
(10)
(9)
(14)
(3)
—
—
—
—
(24)
(12)
1,040
945
840
808
260
240
634
561
2,774
2,554
Tissue Papers
183
207
750
1,026
—
—
—
1
933
1,234
Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities
105
86
10
(1)
—
—
—
—
115
85
1,328
1,238
1,600
1,833
260
240
634
562
3,822
3,873
Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe
—
—
—
—
(260)
(240)
(634)
(558)
(894)
(798)
1,328
1,238
1,600
1,833
—
—
—
4
2,928
3,075
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 9-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Packaging Products
Containerboard
88
101
279
286
Boxboard Europe
39
31
73
104
Specialty Products
17
16
53
43
144
148
405
433
Tissue Papers
47
25
60
118
Corporate Activities
(16)
(19)
(60)
(67)
Operating income before depreciation and amortization before discontinued operations
175
154
405
484
Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe
(39)
(31)
(73)
(104)
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
136
123
332
380
Depreciation and amortization
(63)
(69)
(192)
(192)
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits
(23)
(25)
(67)
(79)
Loss on repurchase of long-term debt
—
(6)
—
(6)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on long-term debt and financial instruments
(3)
11
3
3
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
4
3
11
9
Earnings before income taxes
51
37
87
115
PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 9-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Packaging Products
Containerboard
33
36
139
67
Boxboard Europe
11
14
28
23
Specialty Products
7
6
23
15
51
56
190
105
Tissue Papers
14
23
26
62
Corporate Activities
15
5
26
16
Total acquisitions before discontinued operations
80
84
242
183
Discontinued operations — Boxboard Europe
(11)
(14)
(28)
(23)
Total acquisitions
69
70
214
160
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
(50)
(7)
(51)
(9)
Right-of-use assets acquisitions and acquisitions included in other debts
(18)
(21)
(30)
(32)
1
42
133
119
Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"
Beginning of period
42
30
46
52
End of period
(39)
(33)
(39)
(33)
Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals
4
39
140
138
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES SPECIFIC ITEMS
The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.
They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gain or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:
- Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.
- Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.
Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.
The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:
Q3 2021
Including Discontinued Operations
Exclusion of
As reported
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Boxboard
Specialty
Tissue
Corporate
Boxboard
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
58
24
13
29
(27)
(24)
73
Depreciation and amortization
30
15
4
18
11
(15)
63
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
88
39
17
47
(16)
(39)
136
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
(18)
—
(39)
—
18
(39)
Restructuring costs
1
—
—
4
—
—
5
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
5
(4)
—
—
—
4
5
6
(22)
—
(35)
—
22
(29)
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
94
17
17
12
(16)
(17)
107
Adjusted operating income (loss)
64
2
13
(6)
(27)
(2)
44
Q2 2021
Including Discontinued Operations
Exclusion of
As reported
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Boxboard
Specialty
Tissue
Corporate
Boxboard
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
64
(1)
14
(22)
(33)
1
23
Depreciation and amortization
31
12
4
17
12
(12)
64
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
95
11
18
(5)
(21)
(11)
87
Specific items :
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
2
—
—
—
(2)
—
Impairment charges
—
—
—
1
—
—
1
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
5
—
—
5
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
5
(2)
—
—
—
2
5
5
—
—
6
—
—
11
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
100
11
18
1
(21)
(11)
98
Adjusted operating income (loss)
69
(1)
14
(16)
(33)
1
34
Q3 2020
As reported in 2020
Exclusion of
As reported
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Boxboard
Specialty
Tissue
Corporate
Boxboard
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
71
19
11
3
(31)
(19)
54
Depreciation and amortization
30
12
5
22
12
(12)
69
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
101
31
16
25
(19)
(31)
123
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(5)
—
—
(2)
—
—
(7)
Impairment charges
—
—
—
13
—
—
13
Restructuring costs
3
—
—
—
—
—
3
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
(2)
—
—
—
2
1
(1)
(2)
—
11
—
2
10
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
100
29
16
36
(19)
(29)
133
Adjusted operating income (loss)
70
17
11
14
(31)
(17)
64
1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Net earnings, as per IFRS, are reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 20201
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
32
3
49
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
14
2
9
Results from discontinued operations
(25)
3
(14)
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
30
2
(7)
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(4)
(5)
(3)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
3
(3)
(11)
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and loss on repurchase of long-term debt
23
21
31
Operating income
73
23
54
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(39)
—
(7)
Impairment charges
—
1
13
Restructuring costs
5
5
3
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
5
5
1
(29)
11
10
Adjusted operating income
44
34
64
Depreciation and amortization
63
64
69
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization
107
98
133
1 2020 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per common share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per common share:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts) (unaudited)
NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
PER COMMON SHARE 1
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
As per IFRS
32
3
49
$0.32
$0.02
$0.51
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(39)
—
(7)
($0.31)
—
($0.05)
Impairment charges
—
1
13
—
$0.01
$0.10
Restructuring costs
5
5
3
$0.04
$0.04
$0.03
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
5
5
1
$0.03
$0.03
$0.01
Loss on repurchase of long-term debt
—
—
6
—
—
$0.05
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
3
(3)
(11)
$0.03
($0.03)
($0.12)
Included in discontinued operations, net of tax
(20)
—
(2)
($0.12)
—
($0.01)
Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest1
13
(3)
(4)
—
—
($0.02)
(33)
5
(1)
($0.33)
$0.05
($0.01)
Adjusted
(1)
8
48
($0.01)
$0.07
$0.50
1
Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments. Please refer to "Provision for (recovery of) income taxes" section for more details.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 20201
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations
45
40
113
Changes in non-cash working capital components
13
47
(35)
Depreciation and amortization
(63)
(64)
(69)
Net income taxes paid (received)
(1)
1
1
Net financing expense paid
41
4
48
Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase
—
—
4
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
39
—
7
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
(5)
(6)
(16)
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
(5)
(5)
(1)
Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities
9
6
2
Operating income
73
23
54
Depreciation and amortization
63
64
69
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
136
87
123
1 2020 consolidated results and consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 20202
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations
45
40
113
Changes in non-cash working capital components
13
47
(35)
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations(excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)
58
87
78
Specific items paid
12
2
9
Adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations
70
89
87
Capital expenditures & other assets1 and right-of-use assets payments, net of disposals
(18)
(83)
(53)
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests
(17)
(10)
(11)
Adjusted free cash flow generated (used)
35
(4)
23
Adjusted free cash flow generated (used) per common share (in Canadian dollars)
$0.34
($0.04)
$0.24
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
102,129,769
102,281,072
95,019,694
1 Excluding increase in investments.
2 2020 consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Long-term debt
1,830
1,799
1,947
Current portion of long-term debt
74
72
253
Bank loans and advances
7
7
9
Total debt
1,911
1,878
2,209
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
151
171
227
Net debt as reported
1,760
1,707
1,982
Adjusted OIBD as reported on a last twelve months basis
466
492
535
Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio
3.8 x
3.5 x
3.1 x
Net debt as reported
1,760
1,707
1,982
Net proceeds of disposal of RDM
(450)
(461)
—
Pro forma net debt
1,310
1,246
1,982
Adjusted OIBD as reported on a last twelve months basis
466
492
535
Pro forma net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio
2.8 x
2.5 x
3.7 x
