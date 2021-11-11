The inaugural index surveyed over 5k consumers across a range of industries to provide a framework for enterprise strategy

Hero Digital's New Truth & Beauty Index Uncovers the Hidden Customer Experience Attributes that Drive Successful Digital Transformation The inaugural index surveyed over 5k consumers across a range of industries to provide a framework for enterprise strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent digital customer experience consultancy, has released the Truth & Beauty Index. This inaugural study facilitates enterprise digital transformation by uncovering what matters most to customers in 2021.

Hero Digital Logo

The Truth & Beauty Index surveyed 5,000+ customers across 52 brands in consumer goods, financial services, wellness, and healthcare. The index's framework identifies the attributes that are most likely to drive both customer choice and brand advocacy while providing a framework for successful digital transformation.

Experts believe up to 95% of purchasing decisions are subconscious . The Truth & Beauty Index intentionally uncovers the factors that influence subconscious customer behavior. For example, while functional attributes like price, quality, and security were shown to drive choice across nearly all industries, emotional factors like connection and the ability to transform the status quo were found to drive brand advocacy.

"Customer wants and needs are constantly evolving, and this yearly study allows companies to consistently have a finger on the pulse of those needs," said Owen Frivold, EVP of Strategy at Hero Digital. "By highlighting current purchasing behaviors and decisions, the Truth & Beauty Index helps businesses prioritize digital customer experiences that meet evolving expectations."

Hero Digital's Truth & Beauty Index highlights critical takeaways from four major industries. Each industry has unique customer priorities, defined by what people say is important when choosing a brand and what people feel is important when recommending a brand.

Key takeaways:

For consumer goods customers, price is the most essential attribute driving both their brand choice and advocacy. Emotional attributes—like a fun shopping experience as well as strong values—also stand out as key differentiators.

Financial services customers now expect transparency and data protection above all other factors when recommending a brand.

For wellness brands—including fitness and nutrition companies—customers seek out quality of product or service, with brand stature standing out as significant.

Healthcare customers want to have options for both digital and in-person care and value ease, quality, and understanding the most in their experience.

The Truth & Beauty Index measured the performance of 52 leading brands against the industry average to understand how different brands stack up against the competition.

Some brands stand above the pack. For example:

Stitch Fix, a leading consumer goods brand, ranked higher on 86% of attributes.

Betterment, a financial services app, indexed above the industry average for confidence, empowerment, and pride.

The Apple Watch scored well for value and ethical business practices.

The Truth & Beauty Index uncovers what drives customer choice and advocacy by zeroing in on ten core truths that influence behavior. The report also highlights examples of companies that stand above the competition in their digital transformation efforts, along with an analysis of the steps they've taken to meet core customer truths.

To download the full report, see additional data points, and learn more about Hero Digital's Truth & Beauty Index, please visit https://herodigital.com/campaign/truth-beauty-index/.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent digital customer experience consultancy operating at the intersection of strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, solving the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 500 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, visit www.herodigital.com .

Contact:

Richie Roesner

richie.roesner@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hero Digital