Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

"Our REL-1017 development program for the treatment of major depressive disorder remains on track, and we expect key data catalysts in each quarter of next year," said Dr. Sergio Traversa, Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate top-line results from our second human abuse potential study, this one assessing REL-1017 versus intravenous ketamine, in the first quarter, followed by top-line data from RELIANCE III, our ongoing monotherapy registrational Phase 3 study in the second quarter. We expect top-line results from RELIANCE I and RELIANCE II, our Phase 3 pivotal studies for adjunctive treatment, in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, respectively. Importantly, our robust R&D initiatives are supported by a strong balance sheet."

Recent Corporate Highlights

RELIANCE III, the ongoing monotherapy study for major depressive disorder, being conducted as a registrational Phase 3 trial.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that Relmada will not be required to conduct a two-year carcinogenicity study or a TQT cardiac study in humans to support regulatory approval submissions for REL-1017, as the data provided to date and the additional data to be generated by the Phase 3 program will be adequate to evaluate the cardiac safety profile of REL-1017.

Presented eight posters on REL-1017 at the Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Congress, including three posters with new data from post-hoc analyses related to the REL-1017 Phase 2 program.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , totaled $34.0 million , compared to $11.2 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 . The increase was primarily driven by increased costs associated with preparing and conducting RELIANCE, the Company's Phase 3 program for REL-1017.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 , totaled $8.7 million , up from $5.9 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 , an increase of approximately $2.8 million . The increase was primarily driven by increases in personnel costs, stock-based compensation, and consulting services.

The net loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 , was $42.6 million , or a net loss of $2.44 per share, compared with a net loss of $16.9 million , or a net loss of $1.05 per share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results

Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , totaled $65.3 million , compared to $21.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 . The increase was primarily driven by increased costs associated with preparations for and conducting RELIANCE, the Company's Phase 3 program for REL-1017.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , totaled $26.2 million , compared to $18.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 . The increase was primarily driven by increases in personnel costs, stock-based compensation, and consulting services.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $91.4 million and $38.7 million , respectively. The Company had a net loss per common share of $5.36 and $2.52 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

As of September 30, 2021 , the Company had cash and short-term investments of $88.1 million , compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $117.1 million at December 31, 2021 .

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of MDD. The ongoing RELIANCE Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial, REL-1017 demonstrated robust, rapid, and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo. The Phase 2 study also showed a favorable pharmacokinetic, safety, and tolerability profile of REL-1017 consistent with results observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Our experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment and monotherapy treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





As of











September 30,



As of





2021 (Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,449,294



$ 2,495,397

Short-term investments



76,637,802





114,595,525

Lease payments receivable – short term



84,592





79,457

Prepaid expenses



2,715,478





903,190

Total current assets



90,887,166





118,073,569

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation



-





1,258

Other assets



25,000





25,000

Lease payments receivable – long term



22,275





86,377

Total assets

$ 90,934,441



$ 118,186,204



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 12,708,546



$ 8,346,475

Accrued expenses



5,538,804





4,256,983

Total current liabilities



18,247,350





12,603,458



















Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding



-





-

Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 17,501,554 and 16,332,939 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



17,502





16,333

Additional paid-in capital



343,358,208





284,881,716

Accumulated deficit



(270,688,619)





(179,315,303)

Total stockholders' equity



72,687,091





105,582,746

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 90,934,441



$ 118,186,204



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



























Operating expenses:























Research and development

$ 33,993,974



$ 11,237,186



$ 65,347,708



$ 21,068,923

General and administrative



8,659,661





5,946,396





26,173,010





18,846,299

Total operating expenses



42,653,635





17,183,582





91,520,718





39,915,222



































Loss from operations



(42,653,635)





(17,183,582)





(91,520,718)





(39,915,222)



































Other (expenses) income:































Interest/investment income, net



297,648





363,300





1,040,429





1,174,957

Realized loss on short-term investments



(336,949)





(86,171)





(513,328)





(244,972)

Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments



86,745





3,946





(379,699)





290,973



































Total other income - net



47,444





281,075





147,402





1,220,958



































Net loss

$ (42,606,191)



$ (16,902,507)



$ (91,373,316)



$ (38,694,264)



































Loss per common share – basic and diluted

$ (2.44)



$ (1.05)



$ (5.36)



$ (2.52)



































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted



17,478,477





16,044,670





17,038,583





15,371,118



