EPRI CEO: COP26 Agreement 'Solidifies Global March Towards Decarbonization'

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, world leaders from nearly 200 countries came to an agreement at COP26, increasing national ambitions to reduce near-term emissions, reiterating the long-term aim of 1.5C warming that entails net-zero targets around mid-century, and increasing the climate change focus on adaption and resilience. Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) CEO Arshad Mansoor, who was in attendance at COP26, had the following statement:

Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) (PRNewsfoto/EPRI)

"This agreement solidifies the global march towards decarbonization. It will take collaboration in technology and institutional innovation by countries around the world to reach both the near- and long-term goals. Cleaner electricity, accelerated electrification and the deployment of cleaner energy resources and fuels will play a critical role in all countries.

"In particular, numerous sectors of the economy—including transportation, buildings, and industry—stand to achieve large carbon emissions reductions through increased energy efficiency, broader electrification, and the deployment of zero and low carbon fuels. Through collaborative research and development with public and private stakeholders, we are developing a broad suite of clean electric generation, storage, grid, and end-use technologies that will help countries decarbonize their electric sectors and reduce emissions across their economies. This will enable countries to choose what works best to meet those needs, while keeping electricity accessible, affordable, and reliable for all consumers."

For the United States, an EPRI analysis issued earlier this week finds that carbon reductions across all sectors of the U.S. economy— through cleaner energy, increased energy efficiency, and accelerated electrification—will be crucial to achieving the 2030 U.S. climate goal. Accelerated electrification will help to lower emissions from transportation, buildings, and industry, while reducing overall energy costs for many consumers. A copy of EPRI's analysis is available here.

In the longer-term, meeting national and global net-zero goals entails developing an array of technology options that are not commercial at scale today, including carbon capture utilization and storage, advanced nuclear, low-carbon fuels, and advanced electric end-uses. EPRI is working with its research partners on these technologies, engaging in a number of collaborative global clean energy initiatives, including its Low-Carbon Resources Initiatives and Efficient Electrification Initiative.

Additionally, EPRI continues its work on resilience, adaption, and equity issues, which spans the organization's entire research portfolio.

About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to electricity across the globe. Together, we are shaping the future of energy.

Contact:

Rachel Gantz

Media Relations Advisor

202-293-7517

rgantz@epri.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electric Power Research Institute