Northern Arizona University Becomes Exclusive Arizona College Partner of OpenFortune The university is reaching prospective students via fortune cookies

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Arizona University (NAU) has become the exclusive Arizona college partner of OpenFortune , the company that distributes more than 1 billion branded fortune cookies to over 21,000 restaurants and delivery bags nationwide.

This multi-year deal is a continuation of a current year-long partnership between OpenFortune and NAU.

During the campaign, millions of restaurant-goers and those ordering Chinese delivery across Arizona will receive NAU-branded fortune cookies that share fun and uplifting fortunes and lucky numbers on the front side of the slip. The back slip shares encouraging words from NAU along with a QR code that, when scanned, offers information on the university's online and in-person curriculums.

"Through our ongoing partnership with OpenFortune, we are able to reach prospective students in such an engaging and optimistic way. Our first fortune cookie partnership has already proven significant QR code interaction, increased online traction and engagement, and even drove new student applications," said Harlan Teller, NAU's Chief Marketing Officer.

Why fortune cookies? NAU aims to build off the uplifting and encouraging spirit a fortune cookie provides, all while adding a little surprise and excitement to the traditional takeout meal.

"Fortune cookies embody optimism, and we couldn't be more excited to further this already successful partnership and continue bringing prospective students small notes of inspiration to start or continue their education," Teller added.

The uplifting and inspiring fortunes range from "Your next step forward will have a lasting impact," to "Your opportunities are endless" to "You are in control of your destiny."

OpenFortune's Chief Cookie Officer Matt Williams said, "Working with NAU has allowed us to introduce fortune cookies to the education space and proved the impact our QR codes have on the public. We are thrilled to enter the next phase of this partnership and continue reaching potential NAU applicants in the coming years."

