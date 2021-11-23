Novavax to Participate in Evercore ISI's 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in Evercore ISI's 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference. Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion.

Conference Details: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 9:15 – 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Moderator: Josh Schimmer

Novavax participants: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development and John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer







Conference



Event: Investor meetings

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021











A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the events page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, received Emergency Use Authorization in Indonesia and the Philippines and has been submitted for regulatory authorization in multiple markets globally. NanoFlu™, the company's quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Novavax is currently evaluating a COVID-NanoFluTM combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines the company's NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFluTM vaccine candidates. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

