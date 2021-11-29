Asia Youth Leaders Forum (AYLF) 2021 Successfully Held in Guangzhou Nansha

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Youth Leaders Forum (AYLF) 2021, under the theme of "Open and Innovate - Cultivating Asia's Future through the Strength of Our Youth", was successfully held in Nansha District of Guangzhou on November 26-29, 2021, with the participation of nearly 300 youth leaders across Asia through both online and offline. The "Asia Youth Development Initiative 2021" was launched and read by Liu Haijiang, secretary-general of AYLF. In the forum, participants exchanged views and held in-depth discussions on topics ranging from Technology Innovation and Smart City, Culture, Physical Education and Tourism Development, International Finance and Investment Cooperation, International Trade and Connecting Asia, Health Care and Charity, to Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cooperation and Development, which led to a wide consensus.



The "Asia Youth Development Initiative 2021" was as follows:

The youth of today are the future of Asia. With joint efforts in promoting cultural exchanges and mutual learning among countries, the youth will greatly contribute to further development of Asia, our shared home. It is of major significance to the future of Asia and the world as well as the well-being of mankind.



We propose that Asian youths should uphold the spirit of multilateralism, strengthen communication, enhance cooperation and share opportunities to achieve win-win cooperation by adhering to the concept of consultation, contribution and shared benefits with an open mind. The youth should take their responsibility and honor their commitment in the revitalization of Asia. Working hand in hand to promote innovation as well as exchanges and cooperation among countries in the fields of science and education, tourism and culture, medical care, we will build an Asia of solidarity, development and prosperity.



We propose that Asian youths should strive to strengthen cooperation in technological innovation in order to increase the total wealth of mankind, alleviate social conflicts and make greater contributions to the progress of human civilization and to the global efforts in coping with common challenges.

We propose that Asian youths should unite to face the common challenges facing human health, such as the novel coronavirus. We should follow the path of cooperation when fighting against the epidemic and reinforce the security governance of global public health, and oppose attempts to politicize or mislabel the COVID-19 pandemic.

We propose that Asian youths should fully highlight the spiritual wealth of mankind contained in sports competitions, actively participate in large-scale sport events such as the Beijing Winter Olympics, and showcase to the world the dynamism of Asian youths and the image of an open, inclusive and progressive Asia.



We propose that Asian youths should establish a sense of respecting and protecting nature, adhere to the path of green, low-carbon and sustainable development, protect our homeland with joint efforts, and contribute the youth power to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

