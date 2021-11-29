Credit Union of Southern California Lifts Employees Up During Holiday Season

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season just got a little brighter for team members of Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal). In a financial climate where many companies have cut back on employee incentives, the credit union is able to issue not one but two bonuses over the holidays: a holiday bonus and an inflation bonus.

The holiday bonus was issued November 19, and the inflation bonus will be issued December 17. The holiday bonus amounts varied depending on the role and tenure of the team member, while the inflation bonus will be $1,000 for each full-time employee. Part-time employees and those hired after October 1, 2021, will receive pro-rated bonuses.

This isn't the first time the credit union financially propped up its team members during times of hardship. The company also issued two separate "pandemic relief bonuses" of $1,000 to each employee in the early part of 2020.

"Building Better Lives doesn't just refer to helping our Members," said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal Chief Executive Officer and President. "It also extends to everyone who comprises the CU SoCal team. This is our way to say thank you for everything they have done and continue to do. We hope these bonuses take some of the financial burden off the collective shoulders of our wonderful employees."

