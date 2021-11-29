INFiLED Unveils Grand Presence of Its Latest LED Displays at LDI2021

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INFiLED, a global leader of LED displays, presented the showcasing of its latest product lineup at LDI 2021, a leading tradeshow and conference for live design professionals from around the globe, on November 21st. Absent in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year's INFiLED returned even more energized, and presented at booth 1212 a lineup of cutting-edge LED displays that are perfect options for live events.

INFiLED Team at LDI Show 2021

INFiLED Products Showcased at LDI Show 2021.The new touring product Titan-X made its debut. At the lower-left corner of the picture is the dolly system specially designed for Titan-X.

INFiLED Products Showcased at LDI Show 2021.Many new and old friends came to visit our products.

INFiLED Products Showcased at LDI SHow

INFiLED Products Showcased at LDI Show 2021. From left to right, the three LED walls are AR plus series, X series, and XR virtual production solution.

INFiLED presented several new and interesting products at the show, among them, an X wave2.9 creative curve wall, an AR3.9 plus outdoor rental wall, as well as an elaborate LED display solution for virtual production, an innovative substitute for green screen filming. The solution comes equipped with two sides of erected screens consisting of a DB series and a LED-display floor DF series.

A newly released touring product, Titan-X, made its debut at LDI 2021, featuring high transparency of 70%, high brightness, high IP rate, high load capacity, and the ability to function in gale force winds up to 20m/s (72km/hr). Many high-end clients made it a point to visit the INFiLED booth in order to get a close up of Titan-X. Top executives from PRG and WorldStage that stopped by the booth made positive comments and expressed serious interest in the product. INFiLED strongly believes this product will play a key role in the near future.

Other sample panels showcased at the booth included DB2.6, X2.9, DF3.9, and MV10.41.

"INFiLED has had an excellent experience at LDI. This year's show was a bit downsized compared to earlier editions, nevertheless, the booth was very busy during the entire event. I am very happy to see our industry is coming back to life very rapidly," Mr. Guo commented when asked about the event. "The INFiLED team very much appreciates the continued trust and support of all its partners and clients. As the industry recovers from the pandemic, we are ready to support them as always!"

No matter whether the need is for flat, arc or wave screens, INFiLED offers varied solutions to fulfill creative and imaginative designs for live events.

About INFiLED

INFiLED is a leading high-tech manufacturer specialized in the development and provision of large format LED display solutions. INFiLED's product application range covers digital signage needs across the transportation, sports and conference & exhibitions sectors, in addition to providing solutions for command & control as well as corporate branding and meetings scenarios, in addition to other creative applications. The firm possesses over 178 patents, among the most in the industry. With installations in over 85 countries, INFiLED is one of the world's leading LED screen brands, dedicated to the mission of enlightening the world with a visual feast!

