Intersec reports record sales orders in FY21 despite the Covid crisis

Intersec sales orders rose by 60% to a record of €13 million in the last fiscal year, compared with €8 million in the previous year, at increasing demand for its mobility and activity data solutions despite the COVID pandemic. The gross margin reached 70%, showing a well-industrialized product portfolio and implementation methodology. EBIT has remained well within positive territory since 2020, which is evidence that Intersec is in the right direction on sustainable and profitable growth. Cash grew by 400% as a consequence of both significant cash flow generation from operations and the trust of the Company's main financial partners.

In the last year, the company reshaped its commercial offer and strongly increased its order portfolio. A large backlog of long-term recurring revenues gives the company and its stakeholders tremendous visibility. By mid-year FY22, the company already had visibility on 94% of its revenue budget as well as an order backlog accounting for almost 1.5 years of revenue. The FY22 revenue forecast is €14 million, representing 40% growth year over year.

Yann Chevalier, Intersec CEO:

"I am very pleased with our team's record performance. We have exceeded all expectations in the context of the pandemic and are seizing new opportunities to accelerate profitable growth in all our industries and geographies. We are capitalizing on the growing demand for our Public Safety suite. We continue to execute on our strategy and further penetrate the Emergency Mass Notification System market, within and outside the European borders, as well as leveraging the latest 5G capabilities to reach untapped business opportunities."

Business Highlights

Reinforced Intersec's position as a leader in mobility and activity data by expanding its footprint in the public sector. As the volume of activity in this sector has become very significant, the Company is now addressing Public Safety as a segment in its own right. In recent months, Intersec secured new deals in and out of European borders.

Announced that France , home to 67,4 million residents and the most visited country in the world, selected Intersec's countrywide Public Warning solution to help keep its residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency. More recently, Intersec has also been chosen by the major mobile network operators in France to expand their ability to support the national Public Warning System.

Successfully deployed Public Safety solutions for clients in the Middle East and enriched the Big Data platform with AI capabilities for contextual marketing use cases.

Partnered and extended existing partnerships with various key industry players across the world to complement product offering and best support clients, including solutions by stc, Etisalat Technology Services, ComTech, Casanet, and DTS. Intersec's strategy to accelerate sustainable growth globally through strategic partnerships continues and expands in Latin America with Telefónica Ingeniería de Seguridad.

About Intersec

Founded in 2004, Intersec is a global leader in location and mobility data solutions. Intersec offers innovative and disruptive software enabling fast data analytics, mass communication, and AI-based decisions. Its industry-focused products enable private and public organizations to turn geodata into actionable insights in the fields of contextual marketing, geolocated advertising, public safety, smart cities, and the management of connected object fleets (IoTs). With more than 100 clients in 80 countries, Intersec currently enables its customers to leverage the location of nearly one billion humans and connected objects. Learn more at intersec.com.

