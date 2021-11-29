Not sure how to make an impact this #GivingTuesday? Compassion International shares four ways to make a difference for children in poverty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday deals comes a holiday that's hard to mark down. Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, a philanthropic response to consumer spending that turned into a worldwide movement.

Two young girls from Kenya hold chickens provided by a Compassion sponsor.

With the pandemic introducing new hardships and complicating existing ones for children and families in poverty, radical generosity matters this year more than ever before.

It can be overwhelming to make an impact when the options feel limitless. So this year, Compassion International shares four ways to can make a difference for vulnerable children around the world:

Support moms and give babies a healthy start . A donation to Compassion's Survival program helps provide healthy food, nutritional supplements, immunizations, and growth monitoring for moms and babies. It also provides pre- and post-natal care, medical resources, advocacy for fair treatment in local facilities, and birth assistance. And most importantly, it provides support and love in the form of mentoring and fellowship, home visits, parenting workshops, a safe place for babies to play and grow, and income-generating training to combat long-term poverty.

Give chickens, goats, water wells, or other much-needed gifts to children in poverty . Shopping from the Compassion Gift Catalog makes a direct impact on a child who needs hope now more than ever. Milk, eggs, and safe water may seem basic, but for a child living in poverty, gifts like these can be life changing. Every gift from the gift catalog provides self-reliance, peace of mind, and hope for the future. You can even honor a friend or family member by submitting a donation in their name, and Compassion will send an "honor card" their way.

Sponsor a child . Sponsoring a child for $38 per month changes a child's life by providing the opportunity to attend or stay in school and receive medical care, nourishing food, mentoring, and a safe environment through a local church in the child's community. As sponsors exchange letters, send photos, and offer encouragement, their love will bring hope to a child that will last a lifetime.

Help the people of Haiti rebuild after a devastating earthquake . A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwest Haiti on August 14 of this year. More than 15,600 Compassion-assisted children were impacted by this earthquake – 16 tragically died while others lost family members, homes, and their sense of safety. A gift for Haiti will help support rebuilding efforts for those affected by the earthquake, giving families a safe place to live and providing churches with a place to minister and worship together.

This #GivingTuesday, give a gift with a lasting impact.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,000 local churches in 25 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 8 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2020, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

