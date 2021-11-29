Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual Virtual TMT Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell announced today that management will attend the upcoming Wells Fargo 5th Annual Virtual TMT Summit from November 30 – December 2, 2021. Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will present at the conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. ET. To register and access the presentation, please visit this link.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Michaela Pewarski

ir@stagwellglobal.com

646-429-1812

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.