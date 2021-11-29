Stella & Chewy's Donates 3.4 Million Meals To Shelter Pets In Honor Of Giving Tuesday Premium pet food brand shows continued support for shelter animals across the U.S. through holiday giving initiative, the company's biggest donation to date

OAK CREEK, Wis., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, a premium, natural pet food company, is celebrating Giving Tuesday this holiday season by donating 3.4 million meals to shelter pets across the country by the end of 2021. The donation, which is the largest in the company's history and part of its Journey Home Fund program efforts to support shelters and adoption, is equivalent to more than 500,000 pounds of dog and cat kibble and will ensure shelters are well-stocked for the holidays and into 2022.

With shelters currently facing shipping challenges causing low food supplies, this substantial donation will prove to be important to many shelters and their animals. A handful of organizations receiving the donation, which include shelters in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, California, Oregon and Alabama, are also distributing the kibble at pet food banks within their respective communities to help those in need through the end of the year.

To kick off this Giving Tuesday commitment, Stella & Chewy's donated a portion of the kibble to nine hometown shelters across the greater Milwaukee area and hosted a Furry Friendsgiving for adoptable pets and the community. The event featured the biggest Thanksgiving feast ever for dogs, as well as activities for the public, including shelter pet meet and greets to encourage adoptions.

"At Stella & Chewy's, we're devoted to helping shelter pets live the great lives they deserve and supporting shelters in the process," said Marie Moody, founder of Stella & Chewy's. "Our Journey Home Fund allows us to give back to organizations that share our commitment to the health and wellbeing of dogs and cats, and we're pleased to be in a position to help shelters in our own backyard, as well as shelters throughout the country with our largest donation to date."

Stella & Chewy's has long been committed to supporting shelters and pet adoption – since 2019, Stella & Chewy's has reimbursed adoption fees for any senior shelter pet (cat or dog aged 5 years and up) adopted in the U.S. or Canada throughout November in honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Again this year, pet parents considering adopting a senior pet in November can visit stellaandchewys.com/adopt to request reimbursement of adoption fees.

"This Giving Tuesday donation from Stella & Chewy's will go a long way in making sure our shelter pets are well-fed for months to come," said Kathy Shillinglaw, volunteer and outreach coordinator at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "The past year and a half has been tumultuous because of the pandemic, but we've continued helping animals in need and are grateful for support from the community and Stella & Chewy's."

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's is the category leader in the raw pet food space and strives to provide the highest quality natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews and broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

