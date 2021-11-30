ST. LOUIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), a global marketing technology and services firm, today announced that Ed McLaughlin has joined the executive leadership team in the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer. He will report to Ansira's Chief Executive Officer Jay Dettling and will oversee product strategy and business alignment.

Ansira Appoints Ed McLaughlin as Chief Product and Technology Officer

"Ed's impressive experience makes him the ideal leader for Ansira's product and technology teams," said Dettling. "Ansira's proprietary technology is a key differentiator in the industry and a significant driver of enabling distributed ecosystems today. In creating Ed's role and bringing him on the leadership team, Ansira is doubling down on our ongoing commitment to invest in our industry-leading proprietary technology and further strengthen our capabilities that fuel automation and digital transformation for our clients."

With over 25 years of technology and product experience, McLaughlin has served in multiple CTO roles in companies including Gannett Digital, TEGNA Digital, and Cars.com. McLaughlin has expertise in building digital products, big data solutions, complex content management platforms, and in innovating products for the media, consumer packaged goods, and automotive industries at large.

"Ansira's combination of marketing services and proprietary technology provides a unique opportunity for me in this new role," remarked McLaughlin. "I look forward to working with the product and engineering teams to continue to refine and improve the technology capabilities and platforms that have already been driving success for clients across the automotive, retail, technology, and restaurant verticals for decades."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes in transparent partnerships to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. Ansira designs relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments; strengthening relationships, cultivating brand loyalists, and assuring profitable client growth. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their channel sales ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of June 30, 2021, had $81 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 250 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or LinkedIn.

