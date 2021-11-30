NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoffrey Frankel, CEO and Senior Managing Director – Hilco Corporate Finance, is pleased to announce that Dan Arnold will be transitioning to the role of Senior Managing Director, Enterprise Valuation Services. In this new role, Mr. Arnold will focus on building the Enterprise Valuation Services (EVS) practice, including originating new business in the core business valuation segment, as well as disputes and financial diligence practices. Additionally, he will be contributing to the development of a growth strategy and supporting recruiting efforts for the practice.

DAN ARNOLD APPOINTED TO NEW ROLE AS SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR, ENTERPRISE VALUATION SERVICES

Mr. Arnold first joined Hilco Global in 2012 and most recently served as Senior Vice President at Hilco Global where he was responsible for business development leveraging the entire global diversified solutions platform across all asset classes and sectors. Additionally, Mr. Arnold works collaboratively with key executives in several OPCOs including Hilco Real Estate, Hilco Valuation Services, Hilco Receivables, Hilco Industrial, and Hilco Merchant Resources.

Prior to joining Hilco Global, Mr. Arnold worked as a financial analyst in the commercial banking sector. He has served as an Associate Director in the Equity Research Department of Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P., a boutique investment bank in both New York and Chicago. His coverage focused on regional banks and thrifts. In 2010, the Financial Times/StarMine recognized Mr. Arnold as the No. 1 analyst in the Commercial Bank sector. He has been frequently quoted in media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and American Banker. Earlier this year, Mr. Arnold was recognized by the Secured Finance Network being named to this year's 2021 SFNet 40 Under 40 class.

Mr. Arnold holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Global