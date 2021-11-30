InComm Healthcare Partners with TruHearing, Enabling Integration of Hearing Services into Healthcare Benefits Healthcare plans can now combine hearing benefits with other supplemental benefits on one card.

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced that it has partnered with TruHearing, the #1 market leader in hearing benefits solutions, to incorporate hearing services into InComm Healthcare's multi-wallet benefit card. TruHearing offers the widest selection of best-in-class hearing benefits solutions to meet rapidly changing market dynamics and enable healthcare plans to customize their hearing benefits to best match their strategic objectives. InComm Payments' unique multi-wallet benefit card allows health plans to offer multiple supplemental benefit and wellness incentive programs to their members on a single card.

InComm Healthcare Partners with TruHearing, Enabling Integration of Hearing Services into Healthcare Benefits

According to a recent survey by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), more than half of adults report having hearing problems, but only 11% of those respondents have sought treatment. Financial limitations, including cost of hearing treatment and lack of insurance or sufficient coverage, were cited as barriers for a combined 44% of those with untreated hearing loss.

Through the partnership, the InComm Healthcare Benefit Card will be incorporated into TruHearing's proprietary benefit, provider, and customer management platform, Echo, as a payment option for hearing aid products and services.

InComm Healthcare provides healthcare plans with a program through which they can allocate funds towards select key healthcare benefits, such as:

OTC products

Healthy foods

Dental, vision and hearing

Home-delivered meals and produce

Transportation

Internet and utility bill payments

In-home care

Incentives & Rewards

Health plans have the ability to mix and match several benefits on one configurable card, and also benefit from comprehensive compliance reporting by benefit category, simplifying annual plan management.

Through TruHearing, covered members can access audiological exams from the largest national network of over 7,000 provider locations along with remote care and telehealth services, as well as hearing aids from the six leading hearing aid manufacturers globally, helping members improve their health and quality of life. People who have untreated hearing loss often withdraw from social opportunities, which can lead to isolation, loneliness and depression. Hearing health is also linked to overall health, and people with untreated hearing loss often struggle with balance, leading to falls and increased healthcare costs. Access to hearing benefits encourages treatment that can prevent these risks.

"The addition of TruHearing's benefits to our network will further enhance the convenience we deliver to health plans and their members through access to multiple in-demand benefits and services on a single card," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments.

"We're excited to further enhance our robust hearing benefits solutions with new alternatives for healthcare plans by joining InComm Healthcare's network," said Tommy Macdonald, CEO at TruHearing. "This partnership further strengthens our mission to give individuals with hearing problems access to affordable diagnosis and treatment."

InComm Healthcare currently serves more than 320 healthcare plans, reaching seven million cardholders. The cards in its product suite are accepted at more than 62,000 retail locations, including national retailers and independent pharmacies. Learn more about InComm Payments' Healthcare and Benefit Incentives: https://www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities. Our proprietary OTC network currently consists of 62,000+ retailers. Our online and mail order options give your members the convenience they expect. Our new InComm Healthcare Benefit Card is revolutionizing supplemental benefits by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card including OTC products, healthy foods, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Learn more at https://www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 29 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the number one market share leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 160 million people nationwide. With a highly qualified network of hearing care providers combined with the most extensive and technologically advanced hearing aid selection, white-glove service and pre- and post-care support, TruHearing delivers the best value and service to payors and people with hearing health challenges. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been reconnecting people to the richness of life through industry-leading hearing healthcare solutions for more than 18 years and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" in the state for five consecutive years. For more information, visit: truhearing.com.

Media Contacts:

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404.876.2800 x 1309

apopiel@daltonagency.com

Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Communications Manager

InComm Payments

404-935-0377

npiccinini@incomm.com

InComm logo. (PRNewsFoto/InComm)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InComm Payments