VERSATEX Deploys ZINFI Partner Portal to Enable Partner Marketing and Sales

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that VERSATEX Building Materials, a leading manufacturer of quality PVC building products, has deployed ZINFI Unified Channel Management (UCM) software providing its partner network with automated tools to more effectively market and sell its products. The company is also using the ZINFI platform and partner portal to generate targeted email campaigns, update leads, track sales activities, and monitor the entire customer experience in real time from lead generation to close.

VERSATEX's primary goal in acquiring ZINFI software was to engage and enable its partner base to market its products. "Many of our partners are mom-and-pop shops without a specialized marketing person and with little time to devote to marketing," said Cassidy Huff, Channel Marketer at VERSATEX. The ZINFI partner portal gives those partners an instant toolset to ramp up marketing activities: "All they do is plug-and-play," said Huff.

Once VERSATEX launched the partner portal, it soon discovered that ZINFI software could also be used internally to streamline many marketing and sales functions. The entire sales team at VERSATEX now uses the partner portal to update prospect and customer information and document sales activities. "We are using the ZINFI partner portal as our VERSATEX CRM," said Huff, "and it's been working out amazingly. We can track how the salespeople in the field are selling and quickly determine what's working and what's not." Huff estimates that 65 VERSATEX employees currently use the ZINFI partner portal regularly. "The best thing about [the platform] is that we can use it to make custom modules," said Huff. "We can use it exactly as we see fit."

"In this post-pandemic world, where technology for digital collaboration is at a premium, we are happy to see VERSATEX and its partners adopting digital demand generation capabilities provided by ZINFI," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "We believe that customers like VERSATEX should have the flexibility to pick and choose what capabilities they want for their partner and quickly deploy them with very little effort. As more and more enterprise customers like VERSATEX deploy our platform across multiple verticals, we continue to make significant investments in do-it-yourself (DIY) capabilities to help organizations pursue their channel goals and objectives."

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About VERSATEX

VERSATEX was founded in 2004 by building industry professionals dedicated to bringing quality building products to the marketplace. Meticulous attention to quality and consistency equates to PVC trim options that meet and exceed the needs of builders, architects, fabricators, and homeowners. Additionally, our market-back approach ensures that product development focuses on the needs of our customers and on innovations that will make a real difference in design and efficiency. We are dedicated to cellular PVC trim, and we are leaders in innovation, quality, and technical assistance. Our products are strong, durable, lightweight, and easy to install. VERSATEX is resistant to moisture, insects and capable of at-grade installation. With VERSATEX, your possibilities are endless. For more information, visit https://versatex.com/ .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

