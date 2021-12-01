2021 Scattered, Smothered & Discovered Artist Debuts Official Video for Waffle House-Themed Single Don't You Wanna Go

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Waffle House® announces, through its social media accounts, the debut of the official music video for Waffle Records' newest song Don't You Wanna Go. The song was recorded earlier this year after Waffle House tapped Texas-based R&B singer, Kim Cruse, to create the song, currently available on the Company's iconic jukeboxes and on Spotify.

Waffle House asked Cruse, 29, to write the latest Waffle Records hit, after choosing her to be the 2021 Scattered, Smothered & Discovered Artist. The Discovered Artist is a yearly recognition Waffle House and its Record Label (created in 1984) present to undiscovered singers/songwriters to showcase the connection between new musical talent and a love for all things Waffle House.

"Several well-known artists have said they developed a strong love for Waffle House while on the road as undiscovered artists because Waffle House was there for them as a place to grab a hot meal, regardless of the hour," Waffle House Records President Nadine Gillespie said. "Our Discovered Artist recognition is another way for us to continue supporting that journey for aspiring musicians."

Cruse's song and just-released video celebrate Waffle house as a "home away from home" after a busy work day.

"It's about enjoying your friends, family and living in the moment," Cruse said. "Usually at the end of the night, after everything, we just end up at Waffle House. That's just our place."

Cruse, who credits singers Al Green and Chrisette Michele as her inspirations, began singing when she was three years old. As a toddler she accompanied her father, a pastor, to nursing homes around their Woodville, TX, community. She continued to develop her talent while singing at her father's church in the choir, and now has decided to pursue her music career full time.

"Having this song available for play on every Waffle House jukebox is a big, big milestone, and a dream come true," she said.

The Waffle House/TouchTunes® Jukeboxes serve to enhance the Customer experience in the restaurants. Waffle Records reviews Customer selections each year to determine the Top Plays, based on the 30-million songs played on over the past 12 months. The Top Plays for 2021 are:

Olivia Rodrigo - Top Overall Artist, #1 Song, Top Pop Song ( drivers license )

Justin Bieber - Top Pop Artist

AJR - Top Group

Thomas Rhett - Top Country Artist, Top Country Song ( What's Your Country Song )

Twenty One Pilots - Top Rock Artist, Top Rock song ( Shy Away )

Ashanti - Top RB Artist, Top RB song (235 (2:35 I Want You))

Lauren Daigle - Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Song (Hold On To Me )

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Top Collaboration (Save Your Tears (Remix))

About Waffle House - Waffle House® restaurants have been a mainstay for American dining since the first restaurant opened in Avondale Estates, GA, in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,950 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving more than a billion waffles and also serving the most waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits in the world. Our glowing Yellow Sign is recognized far and wide for being a welcoming beacon to all after storms and on all holidays.

