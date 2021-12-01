3D Printing Industry Milestone: EOS North America Celebrates Delivery of 1,000th Machine

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS, the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing for metals and polymers, has delivered and installed its 1,000th machine in the North American market.

Standing in front of EOS’ 1,000th North American machine installation, an AMCM M 4K and Sintavia’s 17th EOS machine, are (left to right) Matthew Held, EOS Regional Sales Director, East; Andrew Snow, EOS SVP Sales and Marketing; Brian Neff, Sintavia Chairman & CEO; and Dr. Gregory Hayes, EOS SVP Applied Technology.

The milestone printer – an AMCM M 4K from EOS' AMCM business unit – is a large scale, four-laser, high productivity system, installed at Florida-based Sintavia, one of the world's largest metal additive manufacturers focused on the production of advanced propulsion systems for the aerospace, defense, and space industries. Unique to the AMCM M 4K is its ability to 3D print applications up to one (1) meter high – a feat unimaginable in additive manufacturing (AM) only a few short years ago.

"Constant innovation, consistency between machines, and industrial-scale production dependability are why aerospace manufacturers of tomorrow rely on EOS," said Brian Neff, CEO of Sintavia. "While this AMCM M4K represents the 1,000th machine in North America for EOS, it also represents the 17th EOS machine for Sintavia. Their machines form the foundation of our company's manufacturing technology, and we are thrilled to be part of this milestone achievement in EOS' history."

The delivery of EOS' 1,000th machine in North America comes at a time when additive manufacturing (AM) is experiencing incredible market growth. A 2021 report from Lux Research anticipates that the AM market will reach $51 billion by 2030, up from $12 billion in 2020.

"This achievement is a significant milestone in the history of EOS and a testament to the accelerating adoption of additive manufacturing in North America," said Andrew Snow, senior vice president of EOS North America, and one of its longest tenured employees. "As the proliferation of AM continues, we remain the leading innovator of hardware, materials, services, and education aimed at strengthening the successful adoption and advancement of AM as a mainstream manufacturing process."

EOS was founded in April 1989 by Dr. Hans Langer in Gräfelfing, Germany, a small municipality south of Munich. By 1990, global brands like BMW were using EOS' STEREOS 400 stereolithography system, and within five years the company had introduced its first powder bed-based laser sintering system for manufacturing prototypes from plastic. The organization continued to develop and produce new, increasingly innovative industrial 3D printers in the years that followed while also undertaking a global expansion, establishing a presence in Italy, the United Kingdom and Finland. The company founded its North American headquarters in Novi, Michigan, in 2001. Today EOS North America also has its technical center in Pflugerville, Texas, and its materials engineering and production center at Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) in Temple, Texas.

Since its founding, EOS has continually innovated, collaborated, and worked to advance the capabilities of AM leading to its current, robust ecosystem of products and services. From hardware, software, and materials development and production, to its Additive Minds team of applied engineers, EOS' experience and end-to-end offerings of products, services, and training are designed to support organizations at each step of their AM journey – from start to part.

"When customers purchase from EOS, they are installing mature technology that leverages more than three decades of experience, as well as complete support for all of their AM requirements," added Snow. "While our industry looks vastly different than it did over 30 years ago, one thing has remained: EOS continues to serve as the industry leader, pushing industrial 3D printing in new, groundbreaking directions."

EOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology to manufacturers around the world. Connecting high quality production efficiency with its pioneering innovation and sustainable practices, the independent company formed in 1989 will shape the future of manufacturing. Powered by its platform-driven digital value network of machines and a holistic portfolio of services, materials and processes, EOS is deeply committed to fulfilling its customers' needs and acting responsibly for our planet.

