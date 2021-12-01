Africa's #1 Hair Extensions Brand Makes U.S. Debut with Darling Brand Ambassador Teyana Taylor

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling, the number one hair extensions brand out of Africa focused on textured hair needs of Black women, is excited to announce today their U.S. market launch and debut partnership with music sensation, Teyana Taylor. Darling specializes in the elevation of beauty and illumination of confidence, helping women to own their power with the reassurance of great hair.

The latest brand under the Godrej North America umbrella, the brand's U.S. launch today also unveiled its partnership with multi-hyphenate artist, Teyana Taylor, a recognized actress, dancer, choreographer, director, model and singer-songwriter. Together with Taylor, who is currently embarking on her farewell tour, "The Last Rose Petal," the brand will push forward their shared mission of encouraging women to step into their power.

"Teyana Taylor is a confident and powerful woman who encourages others to follow their own paths and embrace their unique styles – we could not have chosen a better ambassador to amplify the attitude and spirit of Darling," said Kendria Strong, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Innovation of Godrej North America. "We are so thrilled to work with Teyana and are excited for her to showcase the brand during her Last Rose Petal tour. As an artist, mother, and innovator, she embodies the multifaceted nature of women who want it all and creates her future with ingenuity and style." "Our Darling consumers would also have a chance to win a VIP experience to the tour in multiple locations by visiting darlinghair.com," said Henry Esiaba, Senior Marketing Manager for Darling.

As part of the partnership, Taylor will serve as a face of the brand's wide variety of styles on her farewell tour – from braids, to faux locs, to ponytails – and display the power and confidence of what it means to be a Darling woman. Together, Darling and Taylor will create gorgeous content of the extensions in action that will be played at the beginning of every tour stop this fall, conduct surprise and delight moments to introduce the brand to consumers firsthand, execute a two-day pop-up experience in Atlanta, GA with styling and mentorship sessions, and much more.

"As a woman with natural hair, I fell in love with textured hair extensions like locs, braids and twists because it fits into my everyday lifestyle," said Taylor about the exciting partnership. As a woman on the go, it's important to know that you're partnering with a brand that not only gives you great style selections but keeps your hair healthy doing protective styling. Darling offers textures that blend perfectly and resemble natural hair, reassuring you that you are going to look your best and feel your best without having to alter who you are naturally. "As a brand ambassador, I'm excited to rock a variety of styles and help empower women everywhere to know that they have IT."

Darling will provide product insight and step-by-steps on how to recreate Taylor's looks alongside expert insight from hairstylist ambassador and celebrity braider, Xia Charles. The content will live on social media and showcase how Darling empowers the wearer to be her boldest self by inspiring Black women who wear protective styles with superior extensions.

Darling's naturally textured extensions are made with premium quality synthetic fibers that are tangle-free, easy to manage and soft to the touch. Available in a range of colors and categories including crochets, braids, ponytails, and locs, Darling's premium textured fibers blend seamlessly with natural and straightened hair.

All Darling product is available for purchase beginning today at Amazon.com and darlinghair.com and will be expanding to additional retailers in 2022.

About Darling

Darling is the number one hair extensions brand in Africa that is now available for purchase in the United States. Each Darling style is designed to showcase the simplicity, sexiness, and versatility of protective styling. The brand's mission is to provide superior ultra-blendable extensions, delivering texture that inspires black women with protective styles to own their power and be their boldest selves. The extensions, available in braids, locs, crochets and ponytails, resemble and perform like healthy, natural textured hair. Darling extensions are available for purchase online at Amazon.com and in-store at Walmart with additional retailers coming in 2022. Learn more online: @officialdarlingusa #DarlingIHaveIt.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling