Christmas Tree Shops to Partner with the Arbor Day Foundation to Plant Trees

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas Tree Shops announced today a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today. The partnership entails a donation to fund the planting of one tree for each live Christmas tree sold by Christmas Tree Shops.

"We care deeply about our employees, customers and communities," says Pam Salkovitz, CEO of Christmas Tree Shops. "Our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation will enable us to help beautify the earth and have lasting positive impact in areas where Christmas Tree Shops are located." We are proud to be working with such an outstanding organization to help support their important mission."

"The impact we make on our world is measured in the forests restored, communities improved, and new tree planters inspired," said Dan Morrow, vice president of partnerships at the Arbor Day Foundation. "And the scale of this work is made possible thanks to partners like Christmas Tree Shops."

Known for fun, fresh, unique products and exceptional values, Christmas Tree Shops' mission is to celebrate everything life has to offer. The new partnership will extend that sentiment to celebrating our planet and the benefits of tree planting.

About Christmas Tree Shops

Christmas Tree Shops is an off-price brick and mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 80 stores in 20 states under the banners of Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat!

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

