Cosmopolitan Selects DERMALA's OAT So Sweet™ Daily Moisturizer as "Best Moisturizer" in 2021 Holy Grail Acne Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmopolitan Magazine, the widest-reaching beauty publication in the world, has recognized DERMALA in the inaugural Holy Grail Acne Awards. Based on months of rigorous comparative testing, the Cosmo beauty team selected DERMALA's OAT So Sweet™, Daily Moisturizer for Blemish-Prone Skin, for the "Best Moisturizer" Holy Grail Acne Award.

The OAT So Sweet was recognized for its effectiveness and efficacy, with one Cosmopolitan Beauty Assistant stating, "I like using this moisturizer to do two things: calm my complexion and rebuild my skin's microbiome. The ceramides in this formula assist in rebuilding that skin barrier and locking in moisture, so I can continue to safely use my favorite Vitamin A."

OAT So Sweet is a soothing light moisturizer formulated with prebiotics and postbiotics to balance and restore the skin microbiome. Its unique combination of ingredients was specifically formulated to help calm, restore, and heal blemish-prone skin. OAT So Sweet is suitable for all skin types. It reduces redness while hydrating and protecting the skin.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Cosmopolitan with their prestigious Holy Grail Acne Award," said Lada Rasochova, Ph.D. MBA, Founder & CEO of DERMALA. "Our team is dedicated to producing innovative, patented, science-based acne-fighting products that truly work."

With key ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal, niacinamide, licorice root extract, ceramides, avocado oil, and green tea leaf extract, the OAT So Sweet Daily Moisturizer hydrates and plumps the skin without clogging pores. The patented SE Microbiome Complex® and SE Sugar Complex™ are the true differentiators of this moisturizer, providing naturally occurring prebiotics and postbiotics that support a balanced microbiome by killing C. acnes, the acne-causing bacteria while promoting the growth of S. epidermidis, the beneficial, acne-fighting bacteria.

All DERMALA products are based on cutting-edge human microbiome science. They are formulated with patented microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that improve skin health naturally.

About DERMALA

DERMALA, Inc. is a consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel solutions for a variety of skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and skin aging. The company markets human microbiome-powered topical skincare products and oral supplements including the #FOBO® (Fear of Breaking Out) microbiome-based treatment system for acne. For more information, visit www.dermala.com.

