MONTSERRAT New York Launches The Holiday 2021 Collection

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MONTSERRAT New York announces the launch of its Holiday 2021 collection. Designs from this collection showcase the brand's lab-grown diamonds which debuted in September 2021. Co-Founders, Carolina Cordón-Bouzán and Gayle Yelon prove they can continue to create new designs for their customers without compromising quality.

MONTSERRAT New York (PRNewsfoto/MONTSERRAT New York)

"Carolina and Gayle are on a mission to build a brand and community for the future. One that I am sure will be associated with pop culture, looking back 20 years from now. They are smart, driven women, with a pulse on what is happening now in the industry, from a creative and sustainable business perspective. I'm pleased to support these two incredible women, their brand and their journey." Lisa Metcalfe, Founder/CEO TenYards Consulting and current Montserrat Advisor.

There are seven SKUs in this collection with price points ranging from $75 - $320 USD. Each piece is made using 18k gold plated sterling silver. Lab-grown diamonds, glass emerald, black gemstones and pearls are seen throughout the collection. Lastly, MONTSERRAT New York launched their best selling Jet Set in black as a part of the Holiday 2021 collection.

"Our holiday capsule is inspired by the moments brought on by the energetic holiday season. After last year's lackluster holiday season, I was excited to create festive jewelry that our customers could style for holiday parties and vacations and just as easily style year round with jeans and a tee. Incorporating lab grown diamonds into the collection elevates the designs while maintaining our core efforts to create attainable sustainable fashion. Sustainability plays a big part in how we function as a brand so creating a holiday collection that also has a positive effect on our planet is really special."

MONTSERRAT New York's holiday collection will be available DTC on Montserrat-nyc.com starting on December 1, 2021.

Link to Images: Link to Flat Lay Hi-Res Images

Editorial Credit: MONTSERRAT New York

Social Media: @montserrat_ny

ABOUT MONTSERRAT NEW YORK:

Montserrat New York fuses the two worlds of founder and designer Carolina Cordón-Bouzán: New York City and Barcelona. Every design is created not only to evoke the unique spirit of each location, but also to transition effortlessly between the events that come with bustling city life and weekend escapes.

Cordón-Bouzán was surrounded by the industry from childhood through her jeweler grandfather who hand-made fine jewelry for Tiffany & Co. and Harry Winston as well as her grandmother's garment factory in Montserrat's Costa Brava.

After a formative experience with CFDA/Vogue Incubator-supported brand, WHIT, where she learned the industry's ins and outs firsthand, Cordón-Bouzán further developed her skills before striking out on her own. She partnered with her trusted friend, Gayle Yelon, to make her vision for Montserrat New York a reality. Together, they forge a brand that embodies the strength, sensuality, and style of women that stomp the streets of Manhattan and soak in the rays of the Mediterranean beaches.

ABOUT CO-FOUNDERS:

Carolina and Gayle met in 2015 post-graduation through a mutual friend in New York City and became fast friends. Carolina was working on her jewelry brand and naturally, given Gayle's background in branding from working with Burch Creative Capital, they began working together on building the brand. Together, they are building a downtown New York City community by merging the carefree summer lifestyle of the beaches of the Mediterranean with the exciting energy of Manhattan through their hand-made jewelry and Jet Sets made for travel.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MONTSERRAT New York