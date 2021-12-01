More Ways to Fight Hunger with Feeding America® this Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America® , the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, are supporting neighbors in need during this busy holiday season. Several Feeding America partners, including AT&T, BoxLunch, CVS, Food Lion, Hy-Vee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Marson Foods, Martha Stewart Kitchen, Starbucks and Whole Foods Market, are giving back in December to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.

The Feeding America network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year. There were tens of millions of people in America facing hunger before the pandemic and that is still true today. More than 38 million people, including nearly 12 million children are food insecure, and 1 out of 5 people turned to the charitable food sector for help in 2020.

"Hunger doesn't take a break during the holidays, and millions of our neighbors may struggle to put food on the table this month and beyond," said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. "We are grateful for our partners' commitment to fighting hunger and for providing opportunities for everyone to give back this holiday season."

Here is how shoppers can help fight hunger during this giving season:

AT&T . Every family has a special holiday recipe. Bring yours to the Thanksgifting table by sharing a pic, memory, or recipe and AT&T will donate $10 to Feeding America. Starting on November 19 and going through December 19 , share your dish on Instagram or Twitter and tagging @attthanks and #ThanksgiftingTable. . Every family has a special holiday recipe. Bring yours to the Thanksgifting table by sharing a pic, memory, or recipe and AT&T will donateto Feeding America. Starting onand going through, share your dish on Instagram or Twitter and tagging @attthanks and #ThanksgiftingTable.

BoxLunch . BoxLunch is partnering with 12 popular TikTokers to give back this holiday season. Each TikToker will create a video to inspire fans to give back. For every view each video receives, BoxLunch will donate one meal to Feeding America Throughout the year, with every $10 spent BoxLunch will help provide one meal to someone in need. Customers can also make a donation in store or at checkout online. . BoxLunch is partnering with 12 popular TikTokers to give back this holiday season. Each TikToker will create a video to inspire fans to give back. For every view each video receives, BoxLunch will donate one meal to Feeding America Throughout the year, with everyspent BoxLunch will help provide one meal to someone in need. Customers can also make a donation in store or at checkout online.

CVS . From now through December 30, 2021 , CVS is hosting a round up at the register campaign to support Feeding America and the member food bank network. . From now through, CVS is hosting a round up at the register campaign to support Feeding America and the member food bank network.

Food Lion . Through December 14th , Food Lion is inviting its customers to join them in giving hope by purchasing and gifting a $5 Holiday Food Box, or by making a donation at the register for their local Feeding America food bank. . Through, Food Lion is inviting its customers to join them in giving hope by purchasing and gifting aHoliday Food Box, or by making a donation at the register for their local Feeding America food bank.

Hy-Vee . Now through Dec. 31 , Hy-Vee is addressing food insecurity this holiday season with its Scan Out Hunger campaign. Together with customers, suppliers and community partners, Hy-Vee is working to raise funds to donate more than 5 million meals* for families in need across the Midwest. All money raised in Hy-Vee stores and online at . Now through, Hy-Vee is addressing food insecurity this holiday season with its Scan Out Hunger campaign. Together with customers, suppliers and community partners, Hy-Vee is working to raise funds to donate more than 5 million meals* for families in need across the Midwest. All money raised in Hy-Vee stores and online at www.Hy-VeeDeals.com will benefit Feeding America network food banks primarily in the grocer's eight-state region.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters . La Colombe is launching a special-edition Lyon blend. Two dollars from each special-edition box sold, with a minimum and maximum donation of $150,000 , will benefit Feeding America. This will help provide up to 20 meals per box sold for those in need in our communities. . La Colombe is launching a special-editionblend.from each special-edition box sold, with a minimum and maximum donation of, will benefit Feeding America. This will help provide up to 20 meals per box sold for those in need in our communities.

Marson Foods, Stewart-Haas Racing and Troy Lee Designs . Wow Wow Classic Waffles – a Marson Foods brand, and their sponsored partners, including Stewart-Haas Racing, which races the #41 Ford Mustang driven by NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer , and the Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull /GasGas Factory Racing Team, are helping make holiday wishes come true for millions of people facing hunger right here in the U.S. An online auction hosted by eBay will be live Friday, November 26 through Monday, December 6 , giving fans an opportunity to bid on authentic race day memorabilia from both teams, with all proceeds benefitting Feeding America. . Wow Wow Classic Waffles – a Marson Foods brand, and their sponsored partners, including Stewart-Haas Racing, which races the #41 Ford Mustang driven by NASCAR Cup Series driver, and the Troy Lee Designs//GasGas Factory Racing Team, are helping make holiday wishes come true for millions of people facing hunger right here in the U.S. An online auction hosted by eBay will be livethrough, giving fans an opportunity to bid on authentic race day memorabilia from both teams, with all proceeds benefitting Feeding America.

Martha.com From November 18 through to December 31 , Martha.com is offering customers the opportunity to donate to support Feeding America. On Giving Tuesday, Martha.com donated 5% of sales to Feeding America. Fromthrough to, Martha.com is offering customers the opportunity to donate to support Feeding America. On Giving Tuesday, Martha.com donated 5% of sales to Feeding America.

Starbucks . When customers play Starbucks for Life now through January 3, 2022 , they have a chance to win a prize that will help provide five meals to local Feeding America member food banks. . When customers play Starbucks for Life now through, they have a chance to win a prize that will help provide five meals to local Feeding America member food banks.

Whole Foods Market. Whole Foods Market shoppers can give back in two ways through the Shop Local, Give Local campaign. Now through December 14 , Whole Foods Market will match 100% of the proceeds up to $100,000 on purchases of local products. Customers can also give at the register by asking their cashier to add a donation to their purchase. . Whole Foods Market shoppers can give back in two ways through the Shop Local, Give Local campaign. Now through, Whole Foods Market will match 100% of the proceeds up toon purchases of local products. Customers can also give at the register by asking their cashier to add a donation to their purchase.

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your local food bank to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can fight hunger year-round, visit feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

