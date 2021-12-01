Quest Diagnostics Now Offers Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer, Expanding its Menu of Advanced Cancer Diagnostics

SECAUCUS, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians in the United States can now order the liquid biopsy-based Target Selector™ NGS Lung Panel test directly from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services. Developed by Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, the lab-developed liquid biopsy test aids genomic profiling in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), helping physicians identify potential targeted therapies and monitor the effectiveness of treatment.

With a physician's order, individuals are now able to provide a blood specimen for testing at one of Quest's 2,200 conveniently located patient service centers across the United States. Collected specimens will be forwarded to Biocept's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in San Diego for testing.

The Target Selector NGS Lung Panel contributes to better patient outcomes by providing physicians with direction on therapeutic options for those battling NSCLC. Healthcare providers may perform genomic profiling of tissue to aid their selection and response monitoring of gene-targeted NSCLC therapies. However, patients are not always able to have a tissue biopsy, which can take weeks to produce a result and may be limited by the quality and quantity of tissue that can be collected. Liquid biopsies identify genetic material from tumor cells that are shed and circulate in the blood stream, complementing insights from tissue biopsies and reducing dependence on tissue.

The addition of this blood-based panel to Quest's advanced diagnostic testing menu enables Quest to provide actionable insights in an easier and less invasive manner, supplementing its services in tissue biopsy.

"By providing Biocept's Target Selector NGS Lung Panel test under our advanced diagnostics portfolio, Quest will enable more physicians and patients to receive insights necessary to provide the appropriate treatment for NSCLC," said Kristie Dolan, General Manager, Oncology Franchise, Quest Diagnostics. "Our relationship with Biocept is the latest example of how Quest's scale and expertise helps innovators reach larger markets and serve patients most in need."

"Our collaboration with Quest Diagnostics reflects our shared commitment to excellence in oncology diagnostics and allows us to serve more patients nationwide and expand our customer base, with the goal of improving care for those with lung cancer," said Michael Nall, President and CEO, Biocept. "The Target Selector NGS Lung Panel provides critical information to aid in the creation of more personalized treatment plans for patients with NSCLC and help oncologists get the answers they need to provide the best care possible."

Biocept's multi-gene, tumor-specific NGS Lung Panel allows physicians and researchers to use a simple blood sample to analyze actionable biomarkers associated with specific solid tumor types. It combines Biocept's liquid biopsy biomarker testing expertise with next generation sequencing and decision support resources. The biomarkers included in the Target Selector™ NGS Lung Panel are those that physicians frequently rely upon when making treatment decisions for their patients diagnosed with NSCLC. The assay is targeted and actionable—the majority of the biomarkers investigated are based on National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines and/or FDA-approved therapies.

Quest Diagnostics is the world's leading provider of cancer diagnostics, providing physicians and health systems a single source solution via the most comprehensive capabilities in anatomic pathology and molecular diagnostics. Quest's innovative test menu includes various options for screening, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring recurrence. The company provides a range of pathology services through its AmeriPath and Dermpath specialty businesses.

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com . Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

