Resilience Capital Partners Portfolio Company, DG3, Completes Sale of its European Business

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Capital Partners today announced that its portfolio company DG3 has completed the sale of its DG3 Europe business to Paragon Group, the leader in Customer Communications, Identification, Graphic Services and Office Services.

Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, DG3 is a leader in business communication and marketing solutions, trusted by some of the largest companies, and delivering client-centric, data-driven, omni-channel solutions for companies in a variety of industries. Today, DG3 enjoys national distribution and close customer relationships with many leading companies. After acquiring DG3 in 2016, Resilience brought in new leadership and implemented an ambitious growth plan that concentrated on growing the company's differentiated products and services to expand it's offering beyond print while defending its core business.

"The DG3 team has successfully positioned the company for growth," said Bassem Mansour, co-CEO of Resilience Capital Partners. "This transaction will enable DG3 to focus on initiatives to drive the continued growth and transformation of its US business."

Steve Babat, President and CEO of DG3 said, "We are excited to complete this transaction and look forward to working with Paragon to continue servicing our global customers in Europe. Gary Wilson, Managing Director and the DG3 UK Management team will remain with Paragon to ensure a seamless transition of the business. We will now intensify our efforts on executing our growth strategy for the US business."

Cripps served as legal counsel in the UK, and BellMark Partners, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor, to Resilience Capital Partners and DG3.

Sean Shine, CEO of Paragon Group, said "We are pleased to welcome DG3 to the Paragon Group. DG3's knowledge and expertise in business communication and marketing solutions will add significant value to our growing Paragon Customer Communications business.

Paragon continues to assess markets to ensure we align our service offering with our customer demands and this acquisition addresses existing customer requirements. Operationally and financially, Paragon is a strong, disciplined, and ambitious company and prides itself on being customer focused. Together, we deliver the future of Customer Communications.

The acquisition underlines Paragon Group's ongoing commitment to being the market-leading service provider for businesses across Europe".

About Resilience Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions. Resilience provides a flexible transaction approach to accommodate the needs of businesses and sellers.

Since its founding in 2001, Resilience has raised and advised funds with aggregate capital commitments in excess of $675 million on behalf of its global investor base, which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. These funds have been invested in 83 companies under 41 platforms in numerous industries.

About Paragon Customer Communications

Paragon Customer Communications (PCC) provides end to end customer communications services to clients through three key service lines: Customer Engagement & Marketing; Transaction & BPO services, also Digital Customer Experience. The company's delivery of Marketing and Communications services is built on a strong base of digital technologies and on the best use of customer data. It aims to provide brilliant customer communications to all clients, helping them to connect with their customers and to transform their customer connections. For further information about Paragon Customer Communications, visit www.paragon-cc.co.uk

About Paragon Group

Paragon Group is a leading provider of Customer Communications, Identification, Graphics Services, and Office Services. The Group has a turnover of €1.2 billion and more than 9,000 employees. Paragon Group combines generations of experience with the latest innovations in technology and smart data to enable responsive and meaningful interactions between organisations and their customers. For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

