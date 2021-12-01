SABRE GOLD MINES CORP. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th AT 1:30 ET

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE GOLD MINES CORP. (TSX: SGLD/OTCQB: SGLDF, based in Vancouver, Canada focused on gold production, today announced that Giulio T. Bonifacio, CEO & President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2021.

DATE: December 8th, 2021

TIME: 1:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

Sabre Gold combines two past-producing mines in North America each at an advanced stage for near term production

Significant resources of 1.1M oz gold in M&I plus an additional 1.5M oz gold in Inferred categories

Significant exploration upside in historic brownfields districts

Solid balance sheet and scale to advance both assets towards sequential production

Experienced leadership team led by Giulio Bonifacio as CEO, John Galassini as COO and William Sheriff, Chairman

About SABRE GOLD MINES CORP.

Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold has approximately 1.1 million ounces gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.5 million ounces gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. website (www.sabre.gold).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

