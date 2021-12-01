Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $1.152 billion, compared to $1.025 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $4.204 billion, an increase of 14.1 percent from $3.685 billion in fiscal year 2020.
"Synopsys delivered another record fiscal year in 2021, substantially exceeding our original targets, with strength in all product groups and geographies. We are entering fiscal year 2022 with significant financial, technology and customer momentum," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Over the past several years, we have delivered disruptive innovations that are enabling the new era of 'smart everything,' an era that brings with it many new market entrants and increased investments. As a result, we are seeing a growing number of substantially expanded customer commitments and collaborations. In addition to fiscal year 2022 expectations of strong double-digit revenue growth, continued operating margin expansion, EPS growth in the mid-teens range, and nearly $1.5 billion in operating cash flow, we are also raising our long-term financial objectives, with increased EDA and IP revenue growth expectations."
GAAP Results
On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $201.4 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to $197.5 million, or $1.26 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $757.5 million, or $4.81 per share, compared to $664.3 million, or $4.27 per share, for fiscal year 2020.
Non-GAAP Results
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $285.8 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $247.7 million, or $1.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $1.077 billion, or $6.84 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $864.6 million, or $5.55 per share, for fiscal year 2020.
For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.
Business Segments
Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA and IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.
Financial Targets
Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2022. These financial targets assume that there are no further changes to the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Targets
(in millions except per share amounts)
Range for Three Months
Range for Fiscal Year
January 31, 2022
October 31, 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Revenue
$ 1,250
$ 1,280
$ 4,725
$ 4,775
GAAP Expenses
$ 934
$ 964
$ 3,778
$ 3,835
Non-GAAP Expenses
$ 802
$ 812
$ 3,225
$ 3,255
Other Income (Expense)
$ (5)
$ (3)
$ (11)
$ (7)
Annual non-GAAP Tax Rate
18%
18%
18%
18%
Outstanding Shares (fully diluted)
156
159
157
160
GAAP EPS
$ 1.75
$ 1.92
$ 5.39
$ 5.65
Non-GAAP EPS
$ 2.35
$ 2.40
$ 7.73
$ 7.80
Operating Cash Flow
$ 1,400
$ 1,500
Earnings Call Open to Investors
Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-866-207-1041 (+1-402-970-0847 for international callers), access code 6504511, beginning at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on December 8, 2021. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 in February 2022. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.
Effectiveness of Information
Availability of Final Financial Statements
About Synopsys
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information that includes: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.
Synopsys adopted a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate of 16% for fiscal year 2019 through 2021 in the calculation of its non-GAAP financial measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to align our tax rate more clearly with our expected geographic earnings mix. Synopsys re-evaluated this rate on an annual basis for any significant events that could have materially affected its projections, such as significant changes in its geographic earnings mix or significant tax law changes in major jurisdictions where it operates.
Given the uncertainty surrounding corporate tax reform, Synopsys has elected to provide a projected annual non-GAAP tax rate for fiscal year 2022 rather than a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures. Based on an evaluation of Synopsys' historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, taking into account the impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above, as well as other factors such as its current tax structure, existing tax positions, and expected recurring tax incentives, its projected annual non-GAAP tax rate is 18% for fiscal 2022. Synopsys intends to re-evaluate the projected fiscal 2022 annual non-GAAP tax rate on an interim basis to determine the appropriateness of adopting a multi-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 1, 2021 for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations.
Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share for the periods indicated below.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results (1)
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income
$ 201,447
$ 197,455
$ 757,516
$ 664,347
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
21,943
21,004
82,380
91,281
Stock compensation
96,742
78,429
345,272
248,584
Acquisition-related costs
3,800
3,259
15,394
14,096
Restructuring charges
18,254
(387)
33,405
36,059
Legal matters
-
-
(1,455)
-
Tax adjustments
(56,430)
(52,084)
(155,727)
(189,798)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 285,756
$ 247,676
$ 1,076,785
$ 864,569
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP diluted net income per share
$ 1.28
$ 1.26
$ 4.81
$ 4.27
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.14
0.13
0.52
0.59
Stock compensation
0.62
0.50
2.19
1.60
Acquisition-related costs
0.02
0.02
0.10
0.08
Restructuring charges
0.12
-
0.21
0.23
Legal matters
-
-
(0.01)
-
Tax adjustments
(0.36)
(0.33)
(0.98)
(1.22)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$ 1.82
$ 1.58
$ 6.84
$ 5.55
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share amounts:
157,243
156,825
157,340
155,706
(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar
Reconciliation of 2022 Targets
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Targets (1)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Range for Three Months
January 31, 2022
Low
High
Target GAAP expenses
$ 934,000
$ 964,000
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
(22,000)
(25,000)
Stock compensation
(102,000)
(107,000)
Restructuring charges
(8,000)
(20,000)
Target non-GAAP expenses
$ 802,000
$ 812,000
Range for Three Months
January 31, 2022
Low
High
Target GAAP earnings per share
$ 1.75
$ 1.92
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.16
0.14
Stock compensation
0.68
0.65
Restructuring charges
0.13
0.05
Tax adjustments
(0.37)
(0.36)
Target non-GAAP earnings per share
$ 2.35
$ 2.40
Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)
157,500
157,500
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2022 Targets(1)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Range for Fiscal Year
October 31, 2022
Low
High
Target GAAP expenses
$ 3,778,000
$ 3,835,000
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
(80,000)
(85,000)
Stock compensation
(465,000)
(475,000)
Restructuring charges
(8,000)
(20,000)
Target non-GAAP expenses
$ 3,225,000
$ 3,255,000
Range for Fiscal Year
October 31, 2022
Low
High
Target GAAP earnings per share
$ 5.39
$ 5.65
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.54
0.50
Stock compensation
3.00
2.93
Restructuring charges
0.13
0.05
Tax adjustments
(1.33)
(1.33)
Target non-GAAP earnings per share
$ 7.73
$ 7.80
Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)
158,500
158,500
(1) Synopsys' first fiscal quarter and fiscal year will end on January 29, 2022 and October 29, 2022, respectively. For presentation purposes,
Forward-Looking Statements
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations(1)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Time-based products
$ 688,116
$ 606,598
$ 2,633,763
$ 2,365,199
Upfront products
274,265
244,155
861,063
735,572
Maintenance and service
190,038
174,686
709,367
584,510
Total revenue
1,152,419
1,025,439
4,204,193
3,685,281
Cost of revenue:
Products
152,437
142,838
542,114
487,307
Maintenance and service
68,992
69,991
271,202
254,931
Amortization of intangible assets
13,297
11,720
48,461
52,452
Total cost of revenue
234,726
224,549
861,777
794,690
Gross margin
917,693
800,890
3,342,416
2,890,591
Operating expenses:
Research and development
413,864
339,566
1,504,823
1,279,022
Sales and marketing
197,681
176,499
712,491
632,010
General and administrative
88,960
79,796
322,988
284,530
Amortization of intangible assets
8,646
9,284
33,919
38,829
Restructuring charges
18,254
(387)
33,405
36,059
Total operating expenses
727,405
604,758
2,607,626
2,270,450
Operating income
190,288
196,132
734,790
620,141
Other income (expense), net
8,790
(4,095)
70,724
18,018
Income before income taxes
199,078
192,037
805,514
638,159
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(2,059)
(4,989)
49,155
(25,288)
Net income
201,137
197,026
756,359
663,447
Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest
(310)
(429)
(1,157)
(900)
Net income attributed to Synopsys
$ 201,447
$ 197,455
$ 757,516
$ 664,347
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 1.32
$ 1.30
$ 4.96
$ 4.40
Diluted
$ 1.28
$ 1.26
$ 4.81
$ 4.27
Shares used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
152,932
152,349
152,698
151,135
Diluted
157,243
156,825
157,340
155,706
(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)
(in thousands, except par value amounts)
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,432,840
$ 1,235,653
Short-term investments
147,949
-
Total cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments
$ 1,580,789
$ 1,235,653
Accounts receivable, net
568,501
780,709
Inventories, net
229,023
192,333
Income taxes receivable and prepaid taxes
32,411
32,355
Prepaid and other current assets
397,617
308,167
Total current assets
2,808,341
2,549,217
Property and equipment, net
472,398
483,818
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
493,251
465,818
Goodwill
3,575,785
3,365,114
Intangible assets, net
279,132
254,322
Deferred income taxes
612,655
497,546
Other long-term assets
510,698
414,227
Total assets
$ 8,752,260
$ 8,030,062
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 694,748
$ 623,664
Operating lease liabilities, current
79,678
73,173
Accrued income taxes
46,443
27,738
Deferred revenue
1,517,623
1,388,263
Short-term debt
74,992
27,084
Total current liabilities
2,413,484
2,139,922
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
487,003
462,411
Long-term accrued income taxes
27,893
25,178
Long-term deferred revenue
136,303
104,850
Long-term debt
25,094
100,823
Other long-term liabilities
363,540
284,511
Total liabilities
3,453,317
3,117,695
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 153,062 and
152,618 shares outstanding, respectively
1,531
1,528
Capital in excess of par value
1,576,363
1,653,166
Retained earnings
4,549,713
3,795,397
Treasury stock, at cost: 4,198 and 4,643 shares, respectively
(782,866)
(488,613)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(49,604)
(54,074)
Total Synopsys stockholders' equity
5,295,137
4,907,404
Non-controlling interest
3,806
4,963
Total stockholders' equity
5,298,943
4,912,367
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 8,752,260
$ 8,030,062
(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes,
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1)
(in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income attributed to Synopsys
$ 757,516
$ 664,347
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Amortization and depreciation
203,676
209,986
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets
86,645
82,895
Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts
64,698
61,185
Stock-based compensation
345,272
248,584
Allowance for doubtful accounts
18,515
20,875
Deferred income taxes
(128,583)
(111,526)
Other non-cash
14,702
3,425
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of
acquired assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
201,706
(236,806)
Inventories
(48,046)
(55,024)
Prepaid and other current assets
(102,174)
(11,298)
Other long-term assets
(153,037)
(83,367)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
125,133
113,773
Operating lease liabilities
(82,581)
(78,578)
Income taxes
28,855
14,120
Deferred revenue
160,325
148,722
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,492,622
991,313
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments
12,850
-
Purchases of short-term investments
(161,732)
-
Proceeds from sales of long-term investments
-
2,151
Purchases of long-term investments
(7,591)
(2,762)
Purchases of property and equipment
(93,764)
(154,717)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(296,017)
(201,045)
Capitalization of software development costs
(1,976)
(4,045)
Other
(800)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(549,030)
(360,418)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from credit facilities
-
276,489
Repayment of debt
(28,061)
(288,879)
Issuances of common stock
210,719
197,403
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(138,950)
(82,225)
Purchase of equity forward contract
(35,000)
-
Purchases of treasury stock
(753,081)
(242,078)
Other
(4,375)
(1,316)
Net cash used in financing activities
(748,748)
(140,606)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,369
17,154
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
197,213
507,443
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
1,237,970
730,527
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 1,435,183
$ 1,237,970
(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Business Segment Reporting (1)
(in millions)
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
October 31, 2021 (3)
October 31, 2020 (3)
October 31, 2021 (3)
October 31, 2020 (3)
Revenue by segment
- Semiconductor & System Design
$ 1,042.4
$ 934.6
$ 3,810.4
$ 3,327.2
% of Total
90.5%
91.1%
90.6%
90.3%
- Software Integrity
$ 110.0
$ 90.8
$ 393.8
$ 358.1
% of Total
9.5%
8.9%
9.4%
9.7%
Total segment revenue
$ 1,152.4
$ 1,025.4
$ 4,204.2
$ 3,685.3
Adjusted operating income by segment
- Semiconductor & System Design
$ 326.6
$ 293.5
$ 1,243.1
$ 990.8
- Software Integrity
$ 13.3
$ 6.2
$ 38.3
$ 40.8
Total adjusted segment operating income
$ 339.9
$ 299.7
$ 1,281.4
$ 1,031.6
Adjusted operating margin by segment
- Semiconductor & System Design
31.3%
31.4%
32.6%
29.8%
- Software Integrity
12.1%
6.8%
9.7%
11.4%
Total adjusted segment operating margin
29.5%
29.2%
30.5%
28.0%
Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)
(in millions)
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
October 31, 2021 (3)
October 31, 2020 (3)
October 31, 2021 (3)
October 31, 2020 (3)
GAAP total operating income – as reported
$ 190.3
$ 196.1
$ 734.8
$ 620.1
Other expenses managed at consolidated level
-Amortization of intangible assets
21.9
21.0
82.4
91.3
-Stock compensation
96.7
78.4
345.3
248.6
-Non-qualified deferred compensation plan
8.9
1.3
71.6
21.5
-Acquisition-related costs
3.8
3.3
15.4
14.1
-Restructuring
18.3
(0.4)
33.4
36.1
-Legal matters
-
-
(1.5)
-
Total adjusted segment operating income
$ 339.9
$ 299.7
$ 1,281.4
$ 1,031.6
(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our business. Amounts may not foot
(2) These segment results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. They are presented to reflect the information that is considered by Synopsys' chief
(3) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Lisa L. Ewbank
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-1901
Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com
EDITORIAL CONTACT:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
simone@synopsys.com
View original content:
SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.