Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Jay Pricher As General Counsel

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced today that it has appointed Jay Pricher as General Counsel. Pricher joined the organization in 2009 and previously served as Vice President of Legal. In his new role as General Counsel, Pricher will provide counsel, leadership and guidance on all legal issues relating to Best Western Hotels & Resorts' corporate environment and membership.

Jay Pricher, General Counsel

"Jay is a strategic leader who has a deep understanding of our unique organizational structure and the needs of our hoteliers," said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer, Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "He has a proven track record of supporting our members and hoteliers across a variety of legal issues related to international operations, intellectual property matters and business litigation. I have great confidence that Jay will continue to deliver exceptional leadership as he takes on this expanded role."

Pricher will be responsible for setting and managing strategic direction, and providing guidance on corporate legal issues, to include board and governance matters. Additionally, he will offer advice and assistance to the board of directors and to the company's membership regarding the company's regulatory documents, and membership rights, duties and obligations.

"I am honored to be following in Larry's footsteps as I take on my new role within our thriving organization," said Pricher. "Best Western Hotels & Resorts has become one of the most innovative brands in the hotel industry, and it is truly a privilege to lead our legal department as we embark on our next chapter. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our exceptional senior leadership team to deliver even greater success to our hoteliers in the years ahead."

Prior to joining Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Pricher served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel for Financial American Corporation, a real estate focused private equity firm. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Studies and Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, with an emphasis on International Finance.

