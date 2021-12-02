BioHiTech Global to Present at the Sequire Clean Tech & EV Virtual Conference on December 6, 2021

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announces today that Chief Executive Officer Tony Fuller will present at the Sequire Clean Tech & EV Virtual Conference, which is being held virtually on December 6, 2021.

Mr. Fuller will provide an overview of the Company's business model and growth strategy on December 6, 2021, at 1:30 PM ET.

Investors can request one-on-one meetings with Mr. Fuller on the event website.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. Our unique solutions enable businesses of all types as well as educational and governmental facilities to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

