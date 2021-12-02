BNC Reaches Carriage Agreement With Cox Communications

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNC, the nation's fastest growing news network and the only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges, and successes of Black and Brown communities, has achieved another widescale distribution agreement. Cox video customers now have the option to watch BNC on Contour and easily find the network by speaking "BNC" into their Contour Voice Remote. The announcement was made today by Princell Hair, President, and CEO of BNC.

With the addition of Cox Communications' millions of subscribers that are located in 18 states, BNC's linear distribution in North America continues to expand rapidly, making it the nation's fastest growing news network, achieving a remarkable growth percentage increase since the network launched in 2020. Cox is the largest private telecom company in the U.S., and its Contour TV product operates within several key markets, including New Orleans, San Diego, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

The Cox agreement follows a strong pattern of other recent distribution agreements with linear pay-tv providers that include Comcast / Xfinity (Ch. 1116), DirecTV (Ch.342), Charter / Spectrum, Dish (Ch.360), and Verizon Fios (Ch. 612). BNC GO, the network's distinct live streaming product that launched in September and delivers 18 hours of original programming each weekday, is accessible on more than 250 million internet-connected devices and OTT platforms via agreements with Roku Channel (Ch.173), Amazon Fire TV, Pluto (Ch. 230), Tubi, Samsung TV Plus (Ch. 1024), Vizio and more.

"We are pleased to reach this important distribution agreement with Cox Communications and continue BNC's expansion," said Princell Hair, CEO of BNC. "BNC's culturally-specific news and stories are filling a void in our news landscape that has existed for too long and provides opportunities for our partners to connect with Black and Brown communities that we super serve on a daily basis."

An example of BNC's unique value proposition was on display last month as the network stood as the only 24/7 multiplatform provider delivering comprehensive analysis and live gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in Brunswick, Ga. BNC's dedication to truth remains at the core of its mission to provide news free of bias and constraints, filling a major need for balanced reporting. Unlike the legacy cable news networks with established left or right-leaning positions, BNC is committed to presenting all sides of the issues and empowering viewers to form their own opinions.

BNC is the nation's fastest growing news network* and the only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities. Available on most major cable and satellite systems and accessible on more than 250 million connected devices and OTT platforms, BNC and BNC GO provide in-depth analysis and viewpoints that illuminate, contextualize and celebrate people of color and their experiences. BNC's commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. Please connect with us at bnc.tv and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*Based on BNC's linear distribution increase of 1980% from its 2020 launch to current status.

